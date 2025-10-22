A Neighbor Complained About A Homeowner’s Lawn, So He Trained His Dogs To Use Hers To Go To The Bathroom

When you move into a new neighborhood, it can take time to get your home looking the way you want it.

What would you do if shortly after you moved in, your neighbor complained to the HOA that your lawn wasn’t perfect, even though hers looked like a mess?

That is what happened to the new homeowner in this story, so he made sure his dogs used her yard as a bathroom, making it look awful.

Neighbor complained to the HOA about my yard So, I have a Karen for a neighbor. She’s a grumpy old C with a live in son in his 40s and no other family or friends.

And when I say she’s a Karen we’re talking to the point that she came into my property to yell at our landscaper about a boulder he was installing on our property (something about believing it would fall over… onto more of our property…). A few months after we moved in we receive a letter trying the HOA saying they’d received complaints and asking that we make sure we’re mowing watering and maintaining.

I chalked it up to moving into a nicer neighborhood and made an effort to mow twice a week instead of my normal once, added a little time to the sprinklers, and figured all was good. Apparently it was not all good as we received another letter stating the complaints had continued and the HOA wanted to talk with us to see what the problem was.

I should note, we had just moved in not that long ago, and hadn’t landscaped the back yet so were letting our dogs pee on the front at night, which lead to the inevitable patches of bright green grass that grow stupid fast. Now I’ll freely admit I don’t keep my yard to the level of some of my neighbors, but it was in perfectly good shape outside some green spots in an otherwise average looking yard and I do my best to keep things mowed and looking decent.

Turns our grumpy C had taken real offense to this and started complaining to the HOA. The “hearing ended up bring mostly incoherent rambling, but the bottom line was she didn’t like how our lawn looked with the green spots.

While the HOA agreed this was not her business and definitely not theirs, I decided she was right and we should stop letting our dogs out in the front to pee as I also don’t like the green spots. Now, I put them on the leash and let them do their business in her yard (read: tree lawn).

And I’m clearly not the only one as her entire yard is now COVERED in pee spots and dead spots on her actual lawn which my dogs don’t step for on. I’m pretty sure she’s complained about everyone with a dog, and now the entire neighborhood takes their dogs to her yard.

The best part, she actually does a bad job taking care of her lawn, weeds and crab grass everywhere, she just waters it almost non stop. So, today I got to report her to the HOA for her yard looking bad.

If it were any other house (there are much worse) I wouldn’t care at all, but this lady wanted lawns without spots so I’m just doing my part to enforce her rules.

