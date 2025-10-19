October 19, 2025 at 2:55 am

A TikTokker Asked Viewers To Help Her Track Down The Person Who Made A Bracelet Her Late Brother Bought For Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, are you ready for a heartwarming tale today?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Julie posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she tried to track down the artist who made a bracelet that her late brother purchased for her back in 2013.

Julie showed viewers a photo of a bracelet and said that her brother who passed away bought it for her at Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 2013.

She said, “Right after he passed away, I was wearing it every day. It was one of my favorite pieces of jewelry.”

Sadly, Julie lost the bracelet when it accidentally fell off of her wrist.

She told viewers she’s tried to find out who made the bracelet, but she hasn’t had any luck.

She said, “If anyone might know who made this bracelet, I would love to get a new one.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

But there was some good news!

Julie posted a follow-up video and said, “I’m so happy to have this on my wrist. As you can see, it’s a different stone.”

She added, “I feel so much more at peace knowing that I lost it. When it’s done absorbing pain, it either breaks or you lose it.”

And this is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This is the kind of wholesome story you need in your life today.

