October 24, 2025 at 6:55 am

A TikTokker Ordered 25 Cheeseburgers From McDonald’s And It Cost $121

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a mcdonald's

TikTok/@galvsfood

Well, I guess this TikTokker was pretty hungry!

Her name is Gal and she posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the HUGE order she made at a McDonald’s restaurant.

woman at a restaurant

TikTok/@galvsfood

Gal’s video showed her ordering at the counter at McDonald’s…

And she wasn’t playing around!

Gal’s order was a whopping $121.

woman at a mcdonald's

TikTok/@galvsfood

Gal walked outside the fast food joint and she let viewers know that she ordered 25 cheeseburgers…

And she had to pay 25 cents for a bag.

Well, we hope she was hungry!

woman outside a mcdonald's

TikTok/@galvsfood

Take a look at the video.

@galvsfood

Spend $120 but don’t forget the 25 cent up charge for the bag #food #foodie #eating #mcdonalds #burger #fries #mukbang

♬ original sound – Gal Akbari

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.46.49 PM A TikTokker Ordered 25 Cheeseburgers From McDonalds And It Cost $121

Another viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.47.00 PM A TikTokker Ordered 25 Cheeseburgers From McDonalds And It Cost $121

And this TikTok viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.47.19 PM A TikTokker Ordered 25 Cheeseburgers From McDonalds And It Cost $121

Some people always gotta have SOMETHING to complain about.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter