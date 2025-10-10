A TikTokker Talked About The Unusual Ways People Saved Money During The 2008 Recession. – ‘Create an email address specifically to share with family members…’

Are you old enough to remember how dicey things got during 2008’s “Great Recession?”

It was pretty sketchy and a lot of people struggled for years afterward.

Also, people did what they had to do.

A woman named Julia posted a video on TikTok and shared ways that she “may or not not have saved money” during the Great Recession.

Julia said “During the 2008 recession, I was a brand-new adult, so here are some of the unhinged ways that I may or may not have saved money. I admit to doing none of these things, officially.”

She continued, “Find a nearby hotel that offers free breakfast, walk in, go up the elevator to the fifth floor. Go back down to the first floor and go get your breakfast. Nobody’s paying that close of attention to who’s actually a guest and who is not.”

Julia then said, “Get a folder save all your receipts in, especially ones for bigger purchases. And then if that big purchase goes on clearance, at a later date, buy it, and then return it with the old receipt.”

Julia continued, “Create an email address specifically to share with family members for sharing streaming services. Memberships like to Sam’s Club, anything like that that costs money on a monthly basis that you can share with your family.”

She added, “That way, there’s never any back and forth about can you check your email for the code, I just had it sent to your email, blah, blah, blah. You don’t have to worry about waiting on other people.”

Julia then said, “Anytime you’re out to eat somewhere, grab extra condiments, bring them home, put them in your fridge, forget they’re there until you need them later.”

Finally, the TikTokker said, “If your eyesight isn’t truly terrible, only wear one contact lens at a time.”

Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do…

2008 was definitely a different time…

