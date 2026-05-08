Military Employee Prepares Plan to Replace Outdated Cameras, but Leadership Pushes Back Despite Limited Understanding

Imagine heading up a project at work. You know exactly what needs to be done and how it needs to be done because you’re the one who worked out all the details. What would you do if your boss showed up, took over, and tried to act like he was in charge even though he didn’t really know anything that needed to be done?

In this story, one military employee is in this situation, and the color of your hard hat shows whether you’re in charge or not. When the boss makes the employee switch hard hats with him, he decides to embarrass him in front of everyone.

Let’s read all about it.

Why are you wearing a white hat? You’re not a supervisor! So this story happened around 2003 or 2004. I was in the military working for a new boss who was afraid to look incompetent. I understand his position, but the equipment we were working on isn’t used anywhere else in the world, so there’s no reason he should have been self conscious about it. Literally everybody posted in to this job is starting from ignorance of the kit in question.

The equipment they’re working on is really old.

For your knowledge, we are technicians. Our job is fixing electronics and performing 3rd line maintenance (board level, replacing components on equipment). The equipment we were working on are 1.5 metric ton cameras used to acquire telemetry information from our aircraft on bombing ranges. They’re really, really old though. Like, they were installed in the late 60’s. Due to this, we needed to start trialing a new system, so the government opened up contracts and a bid was won. We were finally going to get upgrades!

OP took on more responsibilities.

At this point I was an expert on the systems. Our boss went on a leadership course required when you reach his rank, and he dumped everything he had on his plate onto the lap of his second in command, who was understandably frustrated. I offered to take on the biggest project so there would be less to do, and because I wanted to show I had the skills. He agreed.

OP was filled with pride.

So, I contacted all of the necessary people, P-MED, supply, engineers and transport, in order to orchestrate the removal and disposal of these cameras. After two weeks of careful planning and research, we were ready to go. The 2 I/C grinned at me on the day of the move and says, “Grab the white hat. This is your project, you’re in charge here.” Beaming with pride I grab the site supervisor hard hat, throw it on and start the ball rolling.

But the boss is back.

Everything is going well and according to plan. The dome housing the camera has been cut off and the truck with a crane arm (HIAB), capable of lifting up to a metric tonne is on site. I am about to go dismantle the camera (they are capable of being split into 3 pieces, all weighing under a tonne each), when my boss gets out to the range. It’s his first day back at work after his course, qualifying him to be a “leader” for his troops. Instead of asking for a brief as to what’s happening or just letting it play out, he decides to puff out his chest and display his newfound levels of authority and command.

How embarrassing!

Loudly, in front of everybody, he says, “Why the heck are you wearing a white hat? You aren’t the MCpl.” Turning red with embarrassment, and not having much of a spine back then, I capitulate and apologize, attempting to stammer out that I was assigned this task. He cuts me off, “Whatever. Take it off and get back to work.” He exchanges hard hats with me, and I’m wearing my yellow worker hat now, he’s wearing the white site supervisor hat. Smugly content, he turns to me and says, “Carry on.”

If his boss is going to wear the supervisor hat, he decided to make his boss prove that he’s really the one who deserves to be in charge.

Here’s the malicious compliance bit. I’m the one who did all of the work. I know exactly what needs to be done next. As the person with all of the information, the reason I was supervising it should be obvious. So I decided it was time for some Malicious Compliance. He wanted to embarrass me in front of everybody? Turn about is fair play my friend. I nodded and said, “No problem boss. What do you want me to do?”

It was the boss’s turn to be embarrassed.

He said, “Keep removing the camera.” “I’d love to. How do I do that?” my vapid response came back, “As you are the site supervisor, I’m awaiting your instructions on how to proceed. What exactly would you like me to do next boss?” He turned beat red as he realized this means he would have to publicly state that he, in effect, chewed me out for supervising the project I put together as I should have been doing. He swore at me a bit and waved his hand saying, “Just finish the job,” turning more red by the minute as higher ranking people caught on to what had just happened, so they started clustering around him asking pointed questions about the project and process.

The Chief was enjoying this!

The absolute glee I felt when the range Chief asked him where we were bringing the cameras, and the look on his face as he realized he was going to have to call over to me to answer the questions was priceless. But not as priceless as the malicious gleam I caught in the Chief’s eye when he turned to me. It said, “I understand. I’ve got your back.”

That’s funny! I love how OP got back at the boss in a way that wouldn’t get him in trouble but completely proved his point.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has an idea that would’ve been even funnier.

Another person doesn’t think the boss paid attention during the leadership course.

This person loved the story.

Another person finds military stories “extra fun.”

He may have taken the hard hat, but he looks like a fool.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who listened when his boss told him to shut up and get to work, no matter how many laptops piled up on the floor.