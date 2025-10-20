A TikTokker Warned Viewers After She Accidentally Broke The Screen On Her Laptop

In case you haven’t bought a new laptop lately, let me fill you in on something…

Those devices are expensive!

And you better treat them with care…or else…

A TikTokker named Heidi learned that lesson the hard way and she posted a video and showed viewers how she inadvertently damaged her laptop by putting a piece of paper in it when she shut the device.

Heidi said, “I would have never thought that could happen. Am I an idiot?”

The TikTokker asked, “Is that common knowledge that you can’t put a piece of paper in there?”

She added, “I’m so confused.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And another viewer asked a question…

Be careful with your laptops!

Apparently, they’re pretty fragile…

