October 20, 2025 at 4:55 am

A TikTokker Warned Viewers After She Accidentally Broke The Screen On Her Laptop

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her computer

TikTok/@classicheidi

In case you haven’t bought a new laptop lately, let me fill you in on something…

Those devices are expensive!

And you better treat them with care…or else…

A TikTokker named Heidi learned that lesson the hard way and she posted a video and showed viewers how she inadvertently damaged her laptop by putting a piece of paper in it when she shut the device.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@classicheidi

Heidi said, “I would have never thought that could happen. Am I an idiot?”

woman closing a computer

TikTok/@classicheidi

The TikTokker asked, “Is that common knowledge that you can’t put a piece of paper in there?”

She added, “I’m so confused.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@classicheidi

Check out the video.

@classicheidi

Is this common knowledge omg

♬ original sound – Heidi

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 11.22.49 AM A TikTokker Warned Viewers After She Accidentally Broke The Screen On Her Laptop

Another TikTok user chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 11.23.09 AM A TikTokker Warned Viewers After She Accidentally Broke The Screen On Her Laptop

And another viewer asked a question…

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 11.23.31 AM A TikTokker Warned Viewers After She Accidentally Broke The Screen On Her Laptop

Be careful with your laptops!

Apparently, they’re pretty fragile…

