A TikTokker Warned Viewers After She Accidentally Broke The Screen On Her Laptop
by Matthew Gilligan
In case you haven’t bought a new laptop lately, let me fill you in on something…
Those devices are expensive!
And you better treat them with care…or else…
A TikTokker named Heidi learned that lesson the hard way and she posted a video and showed viewers how she inadvertently damaged her laptop by putting a piece of paper in it when she shut the device.
Heidi said, “I would have never thought that could happen. Am I an idiot?”
The TikTokker asked, “Is that common knowledge that you can’t put a piece of paper in there?”
She added, “I’m so confused.”
Check out the video.
@classicheidi
Is this common knowledge omg
Now let’s see what viewers had to say.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another TikTok user chimed in.
And another viewer asked a question…
Be careful with your laptops!
Apparently, they’re pretty fragile…
