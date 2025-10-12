A Traveler Found Pre-Made Towel Animals Under His Bed On A Cruise

You know those fun folded towel animals that you sometimes find on your bed in hotel rooms?

Well, guess what?

They don’t grow on trees!

That’s right, folks. Workers put those works of art together so you and your family will be happy when you return to your room.

A man named Matt posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected discovery he made about those folded animals towels when he was on a cruise.

Matt told viewers, “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I need to show you something.”

He added, “As we go underneath the bed, I found something shocking.”

Matt showed viewers a bag filled with pre-folded towel animals.

He said, “Already wrapped towel animals. It’s like finding out Santa isn’t real.”

Sad!

Check out the video.

Matt posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that he left the towel animals out for a worker to find.

He said, “He’s going to have a rude shock in the morning.”

