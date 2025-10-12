October 12, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Traveler Found Pre-Made Towel Animals Under His Bed On A Cruise

by Matthew Gilligan

man on a cruise ship

TikTok/@mynamesmattt

You know those fun folded towel animals that you sometimes find on your bed in hotel rooms?

Well, guess what?

They don’t grow on trees!

That’s right, folks. Workers put those works of art together so you and your family will be happy when you return to your room.

A man named Matt posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected discovery he made about those folded animals towels when he was on a cruise.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@mynamesmattt

Matt told viewers, “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I need to show you something.”

He added, “As we go underneath the bed, I found something shocking.”

towels wrapped up as animals

TikTok/@mynamesmattt

Matt showed viewers a bag filled with pre-folded towel animals.

He said, “Already wrapped towel animals. It’s like finding out Santa isn’t real.”

Sad!

towels wrapped up as animals

TikTok/@mynamesmattt

Check out the video.

@mynamesmattt

Oh my goodness Carnival! 😂 #carnival #carnivalcruise #towelanimals #cruise

♬ original sound – Matt

Matt posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that he left the towel animals out for a worker to find.

He said, “He’s going to have a rude shock in the morning.”

@mynamesmattt

Replying to @Nicole Edwards exactly what ive done. 🤫 #carnival #carnivalcruise #towelanimals #cruise #holiday

♬ original sound – Matt

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.05.54 PM A Traveler Found Pre Made Towel Animals Under His Bed On A Cruise

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.06.05 PM A Traveler Found Pre Made Towel Animals Under His Bed On A Cruise

He was disappointed with this discovery…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter