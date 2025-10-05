A Veteran Asked A Pregnant Woman To Give Up Her Spot In A Grocery Store Parking Lot, But She Wouldn’t Do It

There are really no winners when you have a disagreement between a pregnant woman who’s about to give birth and a veteran who fought for our country.

AITA for not giving my parking spot to a veteran? “At my local grocery store, there are parking spots designated for pregnant/ new moms and veterans. I’m about 32 weeks pregnant with twins, or 7 months for those of you who don’t speak pregnant. I had to go to the grocery store and as I was pulling up, I noticed one of those spots open and took it.

As I was getting out of my car another car pulled up and told me I couldn’t park there because it was for veterans. I said it was for pregnant women and veterans, and I was one of those 2 so I could park there. Guy in the car essentially said I didn’t need to park there and he deserved it because he was a vet. He then pointed out some parking spots close by and told me to park there. I said I was already parked, out of my car and well within my right to park in a spot designated for both of us, and it wasn’t my fault I got to it first. I gestured to the parking spots he did and said he could park there, and walked around his car to enter the store.

As I was walking in, a guy who heard the interaction told me I should have just moved and that he fought for our country, I could have given up the spot, and when I walked by the man from the car he said I was very rude. I called my mom on the way home from the grocery store to tell her about the weird experience, and she agreed that I should have just moved, and now I kind of feel like a jerk. AITA?”

She’s about to have twins and she wasn’t about to give up that spot!

