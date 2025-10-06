A Walmart Auto Center Worker Talked About The Strange Interaction He Had With A Customer Who Wanted An Oil Change

I know I’m preaching to the choir, but there are some STRANGE people out there.

And this guy had to deal with one of them!

His name is Louie and he posted a video on TikTok and told folks all about the unusual interaction he had with a customer at his job in a Walmart auto center.

Louie told viewers, “He said he needed an oil change. So I started writing him up on my tablet. I asked him, ‘Where’s your car?’”

The customer told him he had a 2017 Nissan Sentra…but he didn’t have a car with him…

Louie said, “We still need to put the car inside the line so we can put you for an oil change. This dude looked at me with the straightest face and was like, ‘I don’t have the car with me at the moment.’”

He continued, “We need to read the odometer. We need to get the VIN. We need everything about the car before we do the oil change,” he says.

The customer told Louie he only needed to tell him the year, make, and model of his vehicle.

Louie continued, “I told him it’s either he has to bring the car in right now and I check him in, or he’s just going to have to come back later.”

The customer responded by saying the workers could just go ahead and get started on the oil change.

Louie told viewers, “He says, ‘Well don’t start on [other cars] until I get my car here.”

He added, “Why didn’t you bring your car in the first place?”

Weird!

Take a look at the video.

Some people are just STRANGE…

And this story proves it!

