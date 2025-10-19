Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama Proposes Turning Over Control Of The Government To Artificial Intelliigence

Everyone hates politics. Even people who love talking politics hate it in the sense that they hate almost everyone in power and what they do. The only people who seem to really like politics are the political elite and the criminals who take advantage of the corruption.

For generations now, politicians have gotten elected on the promise of ending corruption and improving policies for the average person. And, if we are being honest, nobody has done much more than lip service toward these goals. And, while American politics gets a lot of attention around the world, the same general issues can be applied virtually everywhere.

Of course, some places are worse than others, and each country has its own unique ‘brand’ of political corruption, but the bottom line is, when you put people in power, those people will abuse their power. Always.

So, what’s the solution?

Well, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has recently suggested an unorthodox option that might just be crazy enough to work. Turn the government over to artificial intelligence.

According to a report by Politico, he said the following at a press conference:

“One day, we might even have a ministry run entirely by AI. That way, there would be no nepotism or conflicts of interest.”

Of course, an AI can be programmed to be corrupt, but if a truly unbiased system were able to make decisions for an entire country, it could eliminate the possibility of many problems. In theory, at least, AI can’t be bribed, extorted, blackmailed, or have power go to its head. Or at least that is the idea.

While there are no concrete plans to move the Albanian government in this direction at this point, the idea does seem to be more than just the Prime Minister’s ramblings. The country’s former minister of local government and decentralization, Ben Blushi, seems to agree that it could be a good idea. In the same Political report, he said:

“Societies will be better run by AI than by us because it won’t make mistakes, doesn’t need a salary, cannot be corrupted, and doesn’t stop working.”

The fact that Albania is the first country to suggest this type of thing may not come as a surprise. Mira Murati is an Albanian-American entrepreneur who served as the CTO of OpenAI (the makers of ChatGPT) from 2018 to 2025. Needless to say, she had a major hand in bringing the most popular AI system to life.

Albania is also a country that has long suffered from political corruption and organized crime, so it may be uniquely positioned to benefit from an AI-based government. While most people will rightfully be skeptical of this possibility, it is something that will have to be seriously considered in the future. Even if 100% of the government won’t be turned over to AI, it could serve as an important tool at all levels of decision-making.

If you enjoyed that story, check out what happened when