October 23, 2025

Amazon’s “Sales” Are Very Often Just A Trick, But There’s An Easy Way You Can Check If They’re Legit

by Ben Auxier

Price history comparisons on Amazon

Businesses don’t want to offer you good deals. But they do want you to THINK you’re getting a good deal.

There are a lot of tricks to pull this off, but one of the simplest and most prevalent is just to put a smaller number next to a crossed out bigger number.

Doesn’t seem like that would work, but boy it does. Check out this video from TikTok user @jaymes.png:

Price history comparisons on Amazon

“Okay. Do not buy anything on Amazon before watching this – watch. It’s Prime Day on Amazon. So you think yeah, everything’s on sale, right? Wrong. Here have an examples.”

Price history comparisons on Amazon

“INIU Wireless Charger $15.98. That’s 41% off. That’s crazy, right?”

Price history comparisons on Amazon

“But if you take the link and copy it and you go over, this website right here is called Camel Camel Camel dot com. Go in here, you put the link in up there and search it, you find it and you’ll notice right before Prime Day they jumped it up to $24.98. It was usually right over here around $16 and it will kind of fluctuate 16 to 20, 16 to 20. All of a sudden it jumps to $24.98 and then guess what? An increased list price. But dude, they never sold it for that high. But they did for Prime Day. And they gave you a 41% discount on a fake price.”

Price history comparisons on Amazon

“And the beauty of this website is you can find something like the Apple AirPods Max often confirmed that $400 bucks is in fact the best price they’ve offered in a long time.”

Price history comparisons on Amazon

“Lowest you ever seen is around $430, but over here, 400 bucks. That’s how you find a good deal on Amazon.”

WATCH OUT FOR SCAMS ON AMAZON! Shop smarter this Prime Day #Amazon #PrimeDay

You can check for yourself, it happens all the time.

And it’s crazy common.

The spike doesn’t even need to last long. It just has to technically exist in order for it not to be considered false advertising.

When is a sale not a sale?

Shop smart out there.

