Amusement Park Employee Asked A Customer To Leave A Chained-Off Area Meant Only For Employees, But They Went Ballistic And Started Threatening To Get Her Fired

Some people think having connections is an excuse to be a terrible person.

This amusement park employee politely asked a customer to leave a chained-off employees-only area, and the customer’s extreme reaction was utterly mortifying.

Read below for the full story.

“I’m getting you fired for kicking me out of an employee only area!” (A tale from an amusement park) Today started out a nice, normal day. It really did. But all it took was one stuck up, snobbish guest to turn the whole day around and just ruin this park’s slogan that implies sugar and happiness. I work in the food department of this park. By their pool. Which is a special hell in and of itself. Now my food stand has clearly marked and chained off areas on either side that are employee access only. (I’m assuming this is just a general safety thing, so we don’t have guests trying to go through our condiment tables or go behind the building itself.) I return to my stand from a short bathroom break and see two people spreading out towels and a blanket in the chained off employee area. This is a major no-no; they’ll end up being in the way of not only us, food employees, but also the sanitation workers who have a mini dumpster type thing they wheel right across the area where these two people are sitting. I come closer and see it’s a boy and girl that look like they’re barely 18.

The conversation went like this.

I approach them and politely say ‘Excuse me, you cannot be in this area.’ The boy (henceforth known as Redneck Douchebag, or RD) stands up and says “Do you know who your boss’s boss is?” Me: ‘That’s irrelevant to this situation, you’re in an employee only area and I need you to go to a table or bench.’ RD: “Do. You. Know. Who. Your. Boss’s. Boss. Is.” Me: ‘Yes I do and they are not here nor are they relevant to this right now. You need to leave this area and sit at a table please.’ You’d have thought I curb stomped RD’s puppy the way his face got red and angry.

And he continued his outburst.

RD: “EXCUSE ME, *name*, YOUR BOSS’S BOSS WILL HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT THIS, *name*, DO YOU REALLY WANT TO RISK THAT, *name*, BY MAKING ME MOVE, *name*?”

My though pattern at this point was “Wow, good for you, you can read my 5 letter nametag!!” All I said to his explosion was ‘You still cannot be back here. Please go to a table.’ RD: “I’m. Going. To. Get. You. Fired. *name*. Do you really want to cause that by making me leave now, *name*? Because I will make sure it happens, *name*.” At this point I’m so mad at this jerk for exploding over such a trivial thing that I’m shaking and about to start saying things that will get me fired.

Luckily, her boss’s boss confirmed she can’t get fired for doing the right thing.

So I instead walk back into my stand to let my immediate bosses know what just happened in case they need to deal with the situation further. Luckily RD and girl were gone when we went to peek out the door and nothing further happened with this. But. Seriously. Why would someone fly off the handle like this over being caught in an employee only area and having to leave? It’s just been bothering me for the past several hours since it happened. And I’m glad my ‘boss’s boss’ wound up saying there’s no way anything would have happened to me if RD had filed a complaint.

All that yelling just to sit on the dumpster’s path way?

Let’s see how people reacted to this story.

This one shares some insight.

Practical and smart.

Here’s a simple solution.

A hilarious comment from this user.

No lie detected here.

Knowing the boss, doesn’t make you the boss.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.