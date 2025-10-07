An Angry Shopper Tried To Intimidate His Way Inside, So The Assistant Manager Proved That Closing Time Means Closing Time

Stores close at the same time every night, but some customers like to act like the rules don’t apply to them.

One customer decided to turn closing time into a personal tantrum, and the employee stuck at the door had the misfortune of dealing with it.

Sorry sir, we’re closed The store I work at closes at nine, but of course we always have customers in the store for at least ten or twenty more minutes. I’m not sure what it is, but people are seemingly incapable of knowing what time the store closes.

So one unlucky retail worker had the privilege of going around to inform customers they had to leave.

Anyway, since we lock the doors at nine so more customers can’t come in, one of the people working on the registers has to go and let customers out when they want to leave. On this particular evening, that was my job. A couple of people finished up at the register, so I headed over to the door to unlock it and let them out. As I let them out, I told them to enjoy the rest of their evening, yada yada.

But one particular customer didn’t take kindly to this.

As they passed me, I noticed Angry Man walking towards the door that I was holding open for the customers. Me: “I’m sorry sir, but we’re actually closed now.” AM: “OH! Well that’s just awesome!!”

And this customer was sure to make his displeasure loud and clear to everyone in the store.

He started walking away, so I figured I was in the clear, but alas, I was wrong. He turned back towards me. AM: “FORGET YOU!”

The retail worker can’t help but drip with sarcasm.

Ah yes, I forgot that I was in charge of when our store closes, and it was totally unreasonable of me to not let you in fifteen minutes after we closed. It’s not like our hours can be found on our doors or online. I’m clearly incapable of doing my job.

Leave it to a customer to treat closing time like a personal attack.

What did Reddit think?

Many customers behave like everyone should cater to their every whim.

Other customers believe that retail workers care about their individual business a lot more than they actually do.

This commenter can’t help but be sarcastic.

Sometimes it’s amusing to watch customers face the consequences of their actions.

It’s wild how he thought yelling would change store policy, but in the end it just made him look foolish.

Honestly, some customers are just not worth the energy.

