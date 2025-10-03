An Influencer Talked About The Terrible Experience She Had Collaborating With A Brand-New Restaurant

In case you didn’t know, social media influencers like to team up with businesses so both parties can be promoted and gain followers.

A woman named Karla posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why things went south in a hurry when she teamed up with a new restaurant in San Francisco.

Karla said a host at the restaurant got in touch with her and they wanted her to come try out the new place and then talk about it on social media.

When Karla went to the restaurant, one of the owners arrived and wanted to know what was going on.

She said, “The new guy is asking the host who I am, why I’m here, and how many followers I have on TikTok, and what my TikTok is.”

Karla continued, “And this guy pulls up my TikTok and says that I have 15,000 followers and some videos have millions of views, whatever, and this guy is not happy about it.”

The co-owner then insisted that a mistake had been made and she shouldn’t have been there.

Karla said, “He starts scrolling through and playing my TikToks at full volume at the restaurant. After scrolling like two times, he says to me that he doesn’t think my videos are at the level at which he wants his restaurant to be represented. He goes on to say that my audience and my followers are not the kind of people that are going to be at his restaurant.”

The TikTokker got very upset about the interaction and she admitted that she ended up crying and leaving the restaurant.

Karla said, “You don’t need to have a million followers to be respected or feel like you’re making a difference. I love spotlighting small businesses and I want to continue to do that and have fun.”

Check out the video.

@itskarlabb its a long video and not something i would normally upload but i feel like i had to talk about this experience. i basically ran out of there but i wish i would’ve stood up for myself. if you are a micro influencer i know it’s easy to feel discouraged at times but don’t let anyone make you feel small or unimportant!! ♬ original sound – itskarlabb

And this is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker might’ve nailed it…

Well, that went off the rails in a hurry…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁