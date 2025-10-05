An Unruly Customer Got Mad At An Employee, And Ended Up Throwing A Dog Costume At Her

Well, this is a weird one…

The time a woman threw a lobster at me. “I used to work retail at a mom and pop costume store. It was the Saturday before Halloween and I was working the register closest the door which meant that I was handling returns/ exchanges. Like most costume stores all sales were final at our store. That being said we did try our best to accommodate customers and would exchange sizes or issue refunds for costumes with manufacturer defects. We would also do repairs on items that were just badly made. About 30 minutes into the shift ( while I am still fresh luckily) this woman came in for a return and is told by the greeter that I can help her with it.

She walks up to my register, completely ignoring the fact that I am in the middle of checking someone out, starts to tell me she needs to do a return. I stop her and tell her I heard her conversation with the greeter but she will to wait until I am done with my current transaction. She rolled her eyes at me but stepped aside. Once I was done, she hands me a dog’s lobster costume and tells me she needs to return it. I ask if she has she receipt and why she is returning it. She says she doesn’t have the receipt and that it was too small for her dog. I explain to her that all sales are final but if she wants wants to exchange the size we can try . She starts to try and argue but I stop her and tell her before we can do anything I need to look up her receipt. The best way to go about that is scan the item and look up the sales history. When I go to do that nothing came up. I then try a keyword search. Nothing. Check the item list for the manufacturer. Nope. I ask the woman if she is sure she got it at our store because as far as I can tell we don’t sell it. She then starts shrieking and cursing that of course she’s sure. I ask her if she’s got her credit card app on her phone and can show me the transaction on her end that might help me find it. She continues to shriek at me and refuses.

She then points to a generic price sticker on the front and tells me that that is our store’s price sticker. I pick up another item and show her what our store’s price sticker actually looks like. At this point she is literally turning red and cussing up a storm. She demands to see a manager. However our owner was standing at the register next to me the whole time. He says that he’s been listening in and that there’s nothing else we can do for her unless we can track down some record of the purchase. She then shrieks and cusses some more and goes to storm out of the store but right as she reaches the door she turns around and lobs the costume at me. I duck sideways and it misses. I call after her to have a good day! The owner asks me if I’m okay to which I shrugged and said sure. I picked up the costume, tossed it in our lost and found and then continued on with my day. The next customer I checked out complimented me on my reflexes.

At the end of Halloween we would always have a little party and our owner would get us a cake. That year one of my co-workers who was also an artist drew a cartoon of lobster lady to put on the cake so that “we could all devour her”. A few weeks after Halloween when we were going through the lost and found I picked up the costume and asked our owner what I should do with it (since no one had ever returned for it)? He shrugged and told me to keep it because I had earned.”

