Angry Customer Wants VIP Treatment For Her iPads, But She Ends Up Storming Off And Leaving Them Behind

Some customers are so entitled that they act like the employees are robbing them of a VIP experience.

Imagine going to work before the store is open, and a customer demands you open early and stay late for them.

In today’s story, that’s what happens when an angry lady wants her iPads fixed on her schedule instead of reading the store’s hours of operation.

Let’s see how the employees handled the situation.

“But you’re here, that means you’re open.” I work in an electronics repair shop that does all kinds of work, mainly cell phones, and accessory sales for most of the stuff we fix. People just die when they don’t have their phones, so customers are either thrilled with the short (usually less than an hour) turn around time, or upset that it takes “so long.” Employees get there 20 minutes before the store opens to take care of opening duties, normal for any kind of job. That means that sometimes we have people waiting at the front and only door when we get there.

Here’s where the story really starts.

I noticed someone following me on the way into work one day, a silver SUV. When I got over to turn into the back parking lot, surprise surprise, the SUV turned into the store front lot… And was parked outside of the front door.

I don’t acknowledge anyone outside like this before open unless they come to me, and if they’re just asking if we’re open I’ll have them wait inside and usually take care of the customer a bit early.

This customer was pretty demanding.

Well this lady, L for short, followed me in as I was disarming the security alarm, and tried to put 2 iPads in my hand. This is how it went. Me: I’m sorry, but we’re not open for another 20 minutes, you’ll have to wait until then. L: But I just need to drop these off, I work at 10.

She still tried to get her way.

Me: If you’d like to wait inside, that’s fine, and as soon as I’m done with opening duties I can check you in. (I haven’t even turned the lights on yet) L: but I’m here now, I can’t wait that long. Me: ma’am it’s going to take me about 20 minutes anyway to test your devices and create tickets, and I need to open the store first.

She was about to drop an irrefutable argument…

L: But you’re here, that means you’re open. Me: ma’am the store doesn’t open until 10. (I gesture to the open sign) L: Oh it’s close enough, just hurry up, I don’t have time for this. (She’s getting annoyed) Me: okay, give me about 10 minutes, I’ll go as fast as I can to open up for you. (Because iPad screens are pure profit. Just a lot of glued glass shard peeling that takes a while for labor)

That wasn’t good enough for her.

L: what? No, do it now. I need to drop these off. Me: Ma’am, I’m sorry, but no. If you would like to wait, you can, and it’ll be about 10 minutes. Otherwise you will need to come back when the store is open. L: But you’re HERE NOW. YOU ARE OPEN.

Things reached a boiling point.

Me: (okay. Snarky lady. Fine.) Ma’am, the store is not open until 10 o’clock. I’ve offered you a space to wait and said I’d ring you in early. You refused. I can’t help you further at this point, please leave. L: NO. You can’t throw me out. You’re open. Me: No, we’re not. Please leave.

She finally left.

L: Fine, whatever. (Huff) Big surprise, she came back later……. Wait for it…. 30 minutes til close with the same 2 iPads. My coworker helped her this time. He took her devices in, offered her a discount for bringing in multiple repairs, and then I hear THIS from up front.

She was being unreasonable again.

Coworker: alright, the total on pickup is $182.43, they’ll be ready for you by early afternoon tomorrow. L: oh no, I can’t come back, I was going to wait for them. CW: uh… Ma’am these will probably take a couple hours each, we’re only open until 7. L: It’s 6:30. CW: We leave the shop at 7 ma’am. L: Oh, no, I got here before close. I’ll wait, it’s okay. (Tone of complete ignorance)

Reverse Karen card!

At this point I tell the Man(ager) that it’s the lady from this morning, and the Man goes up front. The Man: ma’am I overheard a bit of the conversation, it’s going to take about 4 hours for your repairs, and I’m not making my techs stay until almost midnight. We’re leaving at 7 and you will need to leave then, too. L: (she knew. Immediately entering a customer rage) Your SHOP is a WASTE of my TIME. I’m NEVER COMING HERE AGAIN!!! (Left without her iPads.) She didn’t come back to pick them up for two weeks. She paid in full, didn’t make a peep on payment. I feel sorry for her family.

That was so unnecessary.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

True.

So that’s what affected the iPads…

Someone vents.

Same energy.

Food for thought.

It’s like she never set foot in a repair shop before.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.