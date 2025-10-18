Annoying Boss Stole Credit For All Of His Employee’s Hard Work, So The Employee Left For A Better Job

Imagine having a boss who takes credit for all of your work, passing it off as his own. Would you be annoyed by this, or accept it? Would you call your boss out on it or find a way to get even?

Boss took credit for my work, malicious compliance occurred A few years ago I was hired as a manager to create the contracts department of a tech start-up. My boss was on an opposite coast as me and we barely spoke. About a year in the company hired consultants to overhaul depts except for contracts because it was running so smoothly. I was truly proud of this.

The company sent me on a paid trip to the Bahamas as a thank you. After I got back from vacation I asked for a raise to director level. My boss said I just “wasn’t there.” I asked for a list of what I would need to do to be director. He sent me a list which was everything I was already doing and basically admitted that if I was director he would no longer be able to take credit for my work.

Friends told me I needed to either leave or put up and shut up. Instead, I chose to kill with kindness. I wholeheartedly apologized to my manager for “overstepping,” and said that I am going to step back into the manager role. I printed out the manager responsibilities and posted them to my desk. Things went south quicker than I could have imagined. We started missing sales targets. Product said my boss agreed to a term in an agreement that would completely destroy their budget and product roll out. My boss didn’t know commission agreements and let sales manipulate contracts so we were paying commission on contracts with termination clauses.

I only interjected once to stop a contract amendment from being approved because my boss was unknowingly letting a VP artificially inflate sales numbers. The controller and CFO had to get involved. Eventually the CEO was called in. Stories started circulating about my boss holding stress balls and cursing in meetings. I was more relaxed than ever and during my new found free time at work I studied for and obtained professional certifications. I would also leave work early to get to the gym before it got busy.

About a month after I unloaded my added responsibilities my boss gave me a 7% bonus. It was unspoken but I could tell he wanted me to take back on the director responsibilities without the title, but I continued to follow the manager description to a T. 6 months later, after taking 10 days of my unlimited PTO, I was included in layoffs. Took three months off and then got another job at a 35% salary increase.

While I am happy to be making more money, I truly loved the company and people I worked with, and it’s defeating to watch someone continually take credit for your work.

It’s horrible when a boss wants to keep an employee around just so they can take credit for their work.

That was a smart way to handle it!

