Annoying Customers At Retail Stores Kept Mistaking This Young Woman For A Staff Member, But She Was Just Shopping And Minding Her Own Business

It can get really frustrating when you’re shopping at a store and a stranger assumes you work there. What would you do if this happened to you multiple times at different stores?

This woman had to deal with this situation not once, or twice, but THRICE!

She’s starting to wonder what it is about her that makes people assume she’s an employee.

Find out what happened!

It happened THRICE. First: I (44f) wearing a red shirt with a large design on the back while making a trip to Walmart a few years ago.

I was doing Shopkick at the time, first mistake. It’s where you scan suggested products with your phone for rewards points, so I could see where the initial confusion stemmed from. Older man stands right next to me with my little hand cart as I bend over and then, “WHERE’S THE COFFEE?” I slowly look up at him, meet his eye, and say the first thing that comes to mind: “I’m wearing red?” while motioning to my shirt.

UH OH…

“I’m looking for the COFFEE.” I say, “I don’t work here, but it’s two aisles over” while pointing to the left. I then quickly leave the aisle, because I was on a road trip and didn’t live there. I also didn’t know where the coffee was. Second: One day after the previous incident in an area I was camping, the West Coast of Florida. This time, a blue shirt at a Target. “I don’t need a cart” I said to myself as I walked around with eight items in my hand that I’m about to drop, coming from the beauty section.

That’s INSANE!

Lady and baby in cart block my movement. “Where’s the baby section?” Oh, hell no. First, I’m childfree, so I REALLY DGAF, and second-of-ly, there is zero indication that I am an employee as I look at her, check the color of my shirt, look at my pile of stuff I’m trying to not drop, and look back in her again. I say with a laugh, “Lady, I haven’t the slightest clue.” “So you don’t know?” And laugh in her face as I backtrack and boot scoot towards the checkout.

She went through it again!

Third: Red shirt at Target, years later. I should have known. I escaped the store without incident, but I’m five steps away from my bright red car, large bags in hand, when a lady rolls her basket towards me and tells me she’s done with it. I’m parked two spaces before the cart corral. I’m watching it just sort of roll idly through the parking lot as I walk back to the vehicle WITH MY MOM.

She was not expecting that!

There is a Target employee currently in the corral watching her talk to me, confused because I don’t work with him. I tell her “Okay” and then my mom giggles with me as we get into my car. “So you’re not going to take my basket?!” As I back out, my Mom waves goodbye at her, and the Target employee goes to retrieve the basket while explaining to her I don’t work there.

GEEZ!

I’m pretty sure it was the same red shirt as before, with a large yellow design on the back, my hair always kept short during this time so as to not obscure a name tag. Is it my face?

YIKES! That sounds annoying to deal with!

Why do people just assume people work places? Look for a name tag, at least!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user wants something like this to happen to them someday!

This user wants to know if she works in retail elsewhere.

This user also gets stuff like this a lot!

This user has a good reply for everyone at a store!

It’s the walk.

This would get really annoying.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.