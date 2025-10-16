Annoying Neighbors Alert Township About Homeowner’s Trash In The Carport, So The Homeowner Makes The Trash Removal Take As Long As Possible

When you’re doing home renovations, such as redecorating or installing new flooring, you’re bound to end up with a lot of trash that you need to get rid of.

What would you do if your neighbor complained about the trash and you risked getting slapped with a hefty fine if you didn’t comply with the city rules?

Would you comply or risk getting the fine?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation and complies in a way that’s sure to annoy the neighbors.

Let’s read the whole story.

1,000 fine if my trash is non compliant? Cue 6 months of a bagster in my driveway. I was having new floors put in / carpets ripped out because my mom was moving in with me ( end stage cancer ) and she can’t handle the dust mites. I was tossing some furniture out at the same time and had a few pieces along with bagged carpet/tack strips under my carport….. cue my stupid neighbors sending the township to my door with a warning of 1,000 fine. Trash must be in approved receptacles and not cluttered outside of your house.

Time to get petty.

Ok – cool. So I paid $30 for a bagster, piled it high ….. And put one bulk item a week out for the next 24 weeks. Just put the last nightstand out today…. crumpled up the bagster and put it in the trash can.

I bet the neighbors were really upset at having the bagster out there for 24 weeks.

That’s a long time!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

