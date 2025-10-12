Baker Verified Over And Over Again What Cake The Bride Wanted, But When Pickup Day Came, She Was Still Irate

All retail workers are saints, but people who voluntarily work with brides have to possess a special kind of patience.

I mean, the term “bridezilla” exists for a reason.

In this case, a bakery did everything they could to ensure the bride would be happy, but it didn’t work.

These details are wild, so check them out.

Ruined my wedding! I want my money back! I use to work at a small family run bakery. The job was ok most days. If I finished up work early, I got chill and watch Netflix on the computer. Now we did catering, weddings, birthdays and etc. Pretty much if you wanted a cake for the event, we made the cake.

It sounds like they thought of everything.

Weddings of course were a big seller. To get a wedding cake, you had to a tasting, consultant, followed by your deposit and signing of a contracts. You had to sign two contracts – one stating this was or is the cake you want and you will pay this amount and one saying we had no responsibility for damages once the cake left our store and all sells were final. We kept a copy and the customer was given a copy. This is important.

Of course, there’s always one who can’t follow the rules.

In May or April a lady I will call biker bride came in with her husband for their tasting. Everything went well. The owner and myself got the colors, flavor they wanted, design and everything. They sign the contracts, pay the deposits and leave. They want a wedding cake (3 tier) and a grooms cake. Now just to be sure that is what they want, we make a point to call a week before the wedding and go over the details again with bride. Everything is good. My manager was very organized so everything was written down, saved, printed and put into the customer’s personal folder.

On the day of the wedding? Oops.

The day of the wedding comes and my manager and I have worked into the night to finish the cake. She was exhausted so I told her to go home and I’ll handle pick up. All the bride has to do is pick up the cakes. Thats all. Pick up time comes and the bride walked in with like half her wedding party. The cakes are sitting out so she can see the work. BB: this isn’t what I ordered! What is this?? I didn’t order this!

It’s like she forgot everything that had already transpired.

Me: We went over this. Everything was made as you wanted. (She had sent us pictures. Everything was perfect on the cakes) BB: No! This isn’t what I wanted! The blue is too dark and I didn’t want this to be black!!! Now just to Clarify, she wanted the groom’s cake to have his biker logo on it. The design was of a flaming skull in black, red, orange, and white. The wedding cake was to be white and baby blue, made to look like a waterfall was cascading down the cake. We had done everything how she wanted. She said the black wasn’t what she wanted, the skull looked scary, and we used the wrong color blue.

Ah, the contract!

I take a minute to pull her contact and even show her conversations she had with my manager over Facebook about the design. BB won’t hear it. She starts crying and wailing in the shop. Her bridesmaid who had been vaping the whole time started yelling and curing at me!! Bridesmaid: You ruined her wedding. So lucky I am a cake decorator and I can fix this mess you made!!! You call this a bakery?!? Trying to cheat her!!

She can only take so much.

I was a wreck by this point due to being up half the night to finish these cakes but held it together. I repeat store policy and repeated the written and printed contracts to show we had followed her instructions step by step. After nearly 30 minutes of crying, cursing and screaming, BB and her party left with the cakes. I closed up and hoped that would be the end of it. NOPE!!

I think people can tell when reviews are just people complaining.

Come Monday, BB has left a nasty review on our Facebook page claiming we were rude and refused service. She also said she paid for delivery (didn’t) and was denied. Apparently her party dropped the wedding cake in the parking lot. She went on ranting how her wedding was ruined, it was the worst experience of her life and we will never see her again.

Luckily, the manager was on top of things.

Two days after the review, the husband came in. He wanted a full refund. This time my manager handled it. She pulled the contracts and read them both out loud to him! -They had declined delivery and had signed an agreement stating this. -We were not responsible for damages that happen once the cake leaves the store. All sells were final. All of this in print and they had signed it.

Oh, and the receipts.

Husband tried to say that we had overcharged then. My manager just pulled the Receipts up on the computer. He stormed out in a huff and also left a very nasty review a couple days later. It is not our fault you decided to ignore the contracts you signed. Did you think we just threw those away? Not how it works.

It’s a good thing they were organized.

It’s almost like this wasn’t their first time.

Let’s see if Reddit was feeling amused, too.

There were just so many ways for things to go wrong.

It’s a whole vibe.

No free cakes here.

They can review brides, too.

What a great question!

Some brides are really out of hand.

It’s just a party, so chill!

