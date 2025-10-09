Birthday Dinner Host Wanted A Steak, So She Didn’t Invite Her Vegetarian Friend

It’s good to accommodate friends’ dietary needs and preferences, but those folks also need to be flexible.

AITA for wanting steak on my birthday? I invited a few work friends and some non-work friends to my birthday party.

It was a small party, just nine people in total.

But the small size didn’t prevent drama.

I didn’t invite one of my colleagues because I knew he was vegetarian and I was worried he wouldn’t enjoy it. Coincidentally, another colleague accidentally told him about the party. He then asked me outright if he could come. They had vegetarian options, salads, and appetizers, so there would be some things he could eat. At the last minute, he changed his mind, saying he didn’t want to spend money any restaurant that sold any type of meat.

It left a sour note on the event.

He then accused me of deliberately choosing a steakhouse, saying it was basically a plan to get rid of him. I mean, it was my birthday, and it’s my money, so I should be able to choose how I want to spend it. He chose not to spend his money at the steakhouse, even after asking me, and even after me informing him that there would be vegetarian options for him to eat. So AITA for wanting to eat something even if it meant someone had to sit out?

