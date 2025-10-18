Boyfriend Changes His Diet And Now He’s Gassy All The Time. So His Partner Flees The Bedroom To Escape The Stench.

Imagine sleeping in the same bed as someone who passes gas all night long.

Would you plug your nose and try to sleep, or would you insist that something has to change?

In this story, one man thought protein shakes would help him bulk up—but they also bulked up his flatulence.

His partner tried to help, but now, he can’t handle being in the same room.

He’s not sure the best way to solve this problem. Let’s see what he’s tried so far.

AITA for leaving the room because of excessive farts? Me (31M) and my partner (33M) are in a deeply committed and steady relationship but recently he have been farting a lot and super stinky. I assume it is part of the changes in his diet (gym+protein dissolved shakes in water).

She tried to help him.

I took the initiative and bought Dimethicone+magaldrate chewing pills but he refuses to take it… So tonight I reminded him to take those chewing pills and tolerated it for a while (he didn’t take them).

She’s having trouble sleeping.

But it’s soooo stinky in our bedroom that I even got awake because the stench or the farts sound. AITA for leaving the room to sleep on the guests room and refuse to get back to our room tonight since it’s smelling so bad and he will continue farting?

Now Reddit users are weighing in on whether leaving the room was a fair boundary or an overreaction to natural bodily functions.

This person says it’s on the farter to take something to combat the stench.

This person says the partner is being inconsiderate.

And this person is certainly not jealous.

Sometimes love really stinks.

