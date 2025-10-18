Boyfriend Waits Outside Store Where Girlfriend Works So He Can Drive Her Home, But A Crazy Customer Pounds On The Door Even Though The Store Is Closed

If you went up to a store where the lights were off, the door was locked and there wasn’t an employee in sight, would you assume that the store was closed, or would you pound on the door demanding to be let inside?

Door’s locked, lights are out, but no, store isn’t closed… So, my girlfriend is temporarily relying on me for transportation from her place of employment. She works closing shift. I’m sitting outside the store after hours, in the parking lot, waiting for her to emerge, chatting with a few others in the same situation. The store doors are not only locked, but the lights are out in the store.

Along comes Mr. Consumer, driving up, getting out of his car, and trotting up to the door. When the door fails to open, he grabs the door and tries to slide it open manually. Nope, it’s locked. Mr. Consumer: “Hey, why’s the door locked?”

Me: “Store’s closed, mister.” Mr. Consumer: “No it’s not! They’re always open late!” I shrug, as there’s not a whole lot I can say about it. Guy keeps trying to push the door open, alternating knocking on the door to try to get someone’s attention.

Then an idea must have soaked through his tiny mind: Mr. Consumer: “Hey, can one of you guys let me in? I just need to get a few things!” Guy next to me: “Does it look like we work there? I’m just here to pick up my son.” Me: “Come back tomorrow, dude.”

Mr. Consumer: “Aw, c’mon guys! I just need cat food and ! I’ll be in and out in a second!” Other guy: “Dude. We. Don’t. Work. There.” Mr. Consumer throws up his hands and walks back to his car. On the way back he glares at us, and when he reaches his car: Mr. Consumer: “I’m coming back here tomorrow and I’m getting all of you fired. Rude jerks like you guys need to help the customer.”

With that, he gets in his car, grabs his phone, and spends a little time obviously fiddling with it to get our pictures. Once I realized what he was trying to do, I warned the guys I was with and we moved into the shadows, away from the light pole we’d been chatting under. As Mr. Consumer drives away, he gives us the finger. Five minutes later the employees are let out followed by the manager, who told us that he had to delay letting people out until the crazy guy pounding on the windows had left. (No idea if he was drunk or stoned, but he didn’t seem to be slurring his words and he was driving pretty straight.)

