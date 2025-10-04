Bride And Groom Want The Bridesmaids And Groomsmen To Wear Football Jerseys At The Reception, But One Bridesmaid Doesn’t Want To Spend The Money
Brides and grooms can come up with really unique ideas for what they want to do at their wedding, and often, the bridesmaids and groomsmen have no choice but to go along with it or bow out of the wedding party.
If you were a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding and you were told that a certain request was “optional,” would you do it anyway, or would you cling to the word “optional” as a good reason not to do it?
The woman in this story does not want to humor the bride’s request, but she’s wondering if she should anyway.
Let’s read the whole story to decide.
AITA for not wanting to buy a football jersey for my friends wedding?
My (31F) friend (32F) is getting married next week with her long term boyfriend (36M) who is also my friend.
I’m one of the bridesmaids and I’ve helped in everything I can with the whole process.
Nevertheless, it’s being a little chaotic the planning and they’re always adding or changing the activities they want us to do at the ceremony and reception.
The bride and groom have a pretty specific and unusual request.
One of the latest is that there will be a traditional part of the reception that lasts an hour and it’s a mix of old music to dance and chill and whatever…
They want the guest, specially the bridesmaids and groomsmen to wear a football (soccer) jersey to that part of the party.
At the beginning I was cool with it since I’m a big football fan a have a few jerseys myself but, a few weeks ago in a friends gathering, the groom and the bride said that there were several teams banned, including mine.
I said that I could wear the national team instead and nope… That’s banned too unless is an specific country.
She went as far as saying “it’s our wedding, when you’re getting married you can do whatever you want” as a “joke”… so I decided that I won’t be wearing any, since it’s supposed to be “optional”.
Maybe it’s not actually “optional.”
A few days ago, the bride ask me what jersey would I bring and if I already have one of the approved ones.
And I said no. I won’t be buying a football jersey just to wear for an hour in a party when I’m not even from that team and I’m already spending a lot of money in this wedding.
She’s mad. Like… it wasn’t optional. She’s convinced I’m not doing it only because my team is banned and I’m mad about it.
Her friends are split on what she should do.
My friends are divided… Some say it’s ok because they said it was optional, others think I should cave and buy the jersey to please her.
I think the whole situation is so ridiculous that I can’t believe it, even when I know how some people get with weddings… But I can’t help to wonder AITA?
Should she buy a jersey for a team she doesn’t like just to please her friend, or is she right to point out that wearing a jersey is optional?
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This person calls the jersey idea “dopey.”
Here’s another vote not to buy a jersey.
Let the bride buy the jersey.
A baseball fan weighs in.
Is it optional or not?
Optional means optional, end of story.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.