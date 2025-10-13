Bride Thought She’d Assembled The Perfect Wedding Party, But The Audacious Behavior Of Her Bridesmaid Made Her Reconsider If She Even Wanted Her As A Friend

When you have a big wedding, you have a lot of choices to make.

Everything from venues to music, to color schemes and catering – it can get really overwhelming.

That’s why choosing your wedding party can be one of the most important decisions of all, since these people can help take a little of the weight that otherwise might bury you in the run up to your big day – as well as standing beside you during the most important moment of it all.

Unfortunately for the woman in this story, she realised too late that she made a big mistake with one of her bridesmaids.

AITA for kicking my friend out of my wedding? I (35, female) am marrying the love of my life (36, male), in six months. I have had a relatively smooth engagement so far. We are having a pretty small wedding at my fiancés grandparents house. It is a beautiful lakeside property with plenty of space for everyone. But since the start of my engagement my friend Lila (35, female) has been upset.

She and I have been friends for a few years, and are absolutely close. She has helped me through some personal things, as have I with her. I asked her to be one of my bridesmaids thinking she would be excited. She initially seemed excited, but I later found out she was very angry to not be my maid of honor, and she has now brought it up SEVERAL times. I asked my best friend of 20 years, Stacy (35, female) to be my maid of honor. It was never even a competition – it was always going to be Stacy.

I tried to explain this to Lila, and to my face she said she understood. But I found out she has actually been talking behind my back to my other bridesmaid, someone I have been friends with for longer than her, about how ungrateful I am. I was planning on talking to her about it, but then another incident happened before I could.

My fiancé and I got engaged without an engagement ring. We got engaged somewhat spontaneously, and my fiancé was planning on surprising me with a ring, later into our engagement. Not a problem. Well, he went to pick up my engagement ring at the mall and ran into Lila. She was sitting eating at the food court, noticed him and called him over. She asked what he was doing at the mall, and he told her he was picking up my ring.

He sat down and sat his bags down with him (he was getting more than just my engagement ring). While they were talking he asked if she would mind sitting with his bags while he ordered lunch. While he was ordering, Lila looked in the bag from the ring shop, pulled out my ring, put it on, and sent photos of it to several of her friends on Snapchat. I found out because we have several mutual friends that she sent the picture to, and they recognized my ring after I showed it to them. When I found out I confronted Lila, and she said she was just having fun and I shouldn’t take it so seriously.

I told her between this and her talking behind my back she was out of my wedding. My fiancé stood by me 100%, but her and her sister are blowing up my phone saying I’m overreacting and being ridiculous. Is this a valid thing to kick someone out of my wedding for? AITA?

On the face of it, one issue like this might not be cause for kicking someone out of your wedding party.

But the repeated acts of betrayal – from complaining about the bride behind her back to now wearing her ring before she’d even had a chance to – really shows the lack of overall respect that Lila has for her friend.

And someone this disrespectful isn’t someone who gets a spot in your wedding party.

This person agreed that Lila did not deserve to be a bridesmaid after her behavior.

While others thought that she shouldn’t be considered a friend, let alone a bridesmaid.

Meanwhile, this Redditor called out the spitefulness in Lila’s choices.

Sure Lila might have been a good friend in the past, but she can’t be given a pass because of that.

Her behavior was sneaky and vindictive, and that’s just not the way you treat a friend.

She should be out of the wedding, and probably out of her life too.

Good riddance.

