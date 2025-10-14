Brother Wanted To Share Devastating Family News With His Sister, So He Was Hurt When His Wife Got Mad And Started Berating Him For His Feelings

The health problem of a loved one often affects the immediate family more than the extended family.

This man was dealing with heartbreaking news about his stepfather’s illness.

He was asked by his mother to deliver the news to his sister.

But when he was about to talk to his sister, his wife reacted negatively and started berating him.

AITA for wanting support during a sad moment instead of getting food? I (30M) am feeling a bit unsupported by my wife (30F), but maybe it’s my fault. Earlier in the month, there was a mass found in my stepfather’s body. And today was the appointment at which the doctor would explain what it is and the prognosis. Everyone in our family has been dreading today, because we were going to find out just how serious this was. And how we should feel about the whole situation.

We’ve been sick all day waiting on the news. Everyone is fearing the worst, considering how rapidly he seems to be deteriorating. My wife and I meet at a park after work with our toddler to try to get the impending diagnosis out of our minds. As we are about to leave, my mom finally calls with the news, and it’s bad. It’s spread to other parts of his body, and chemo or surgery likely won’t have any effect.

My mom is absolutely devastated and asks me to give the news to my sister. Since she is so overwhelmed and doesn’t think she can handle saying it again. My wife is next to me and has heard everything. She says that she needs to go to the bathroom. I take this the chance to call my sister, but she doesn’t pick up.

Fast forward a few minutes to when I am about to put our toddler in the car seat to go home, and my sister calls back. I ask my wife to watch our toddler for a few minutes while I tell her the news, but she gets angry. I feel awkward letting my sister hear my wife be angry. So I tell her that I’ll call her right back and hang up to try to figure out what I did wrong.

Then, my wife starts berating me about having my priorities straight. That we should be looking for food to eat, not giving out news. She says, “The news isn’t gonna change, so why can’t it just wait,” in a very sarcastic tone. I’m honestly taken aback because I can’t understand why she isn’t being supportive at this time. I mean, I get that she might be hungry, but surely, it isn’t that important in that moment right?

I tell her that I’m disappointed and hurt about her reaction to me wanting to talk to my sister at that moment. And she responds by saying she’s not going to talk to me for a while. She continues holding a grudge over that spiff the entire rest of the day. To the point that even though she saw me openly sobbing while trying to do house chores, she acted as if I wasn’t there.

I feel so sad about the whole situation, and I feel like I’m just not getting any sympathy from her. But I don’t know, maybe I have a blind spot that I’m not noticing and I’m actually the jerk? AITA for wanting to give the news to my sister as soon as possible? Even if that means postponing our leaving the park for a few minutes?

Compassion goes a long way when loved ones are facing difficult news.

