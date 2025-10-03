Business Sends Postcards With A Coupon To Homeowners, But One Homeowner Is Furious About The Mailing And Wants To Be Taken Off Their List

I’m not exactly sure how it works when businesses get addresses for the purpose of sending ads to potential customers, and neither is the person who shared this story.

“Take me off your mailing list.” Context explanation time. I work for a landscape supply store as the secretary, cashier, everything person. We sell mulch in bulk by the cubic yard and we do deliver it in our own trucks. We charge a delivery fee on top of the material cost which ranges from $40.00 to $125.00 depending on how far away the delivery has to go.

My boss, who is also the owner, wanted to send out postcards advertising our products this year. He also wanted it to serve as a sort of coupon for no delivery fee. So, this past winter I designed a postcard, got it printed, and bought postage and labels. To get people’s addresses, I went through a third party website and bought pre-printed labels of local residents’ addresses who live in single family homes. I think this is usual practice, but I’m not very experienced in advertising. I just know that I searched the Internet on how to proceed with this and followed the advice I read. Whether or not I was wrong in my execution, I do not know but I did the best I could with the little knowledge I gathered.

So, I took care of everything and sent out the five thousand postcards my boss asked for. Aside from the clarifications I have to give on a normal basis, many people really liked the deal and many regular customers are thrilled to not pay their usual delivery fee. However. Today, I came in to work and listened to our messages on the answering machine. One of them was from a very irate man who demanded that we remove him from our mailing list and how rude it was to send him a solicitation to his private residence and how it violates his rights as a homeowner and how angry he is about the entire situation. He wanted a callback as confirmation that he had been removed so I dutifully dialed his number.

Angry Homeowner: “Hello?” Me: “Hi, this is [my name] from [company I work for]. I received your message –” Angry Homeowner: “Yeah, I got your solicitation at my house and I want to know how you got my address.” Me: “Yes, I’m sorry for the issue. We used a third party company for the mailing information.”

Angry Homeowner: “Well, how unprofessional. Don’t you know that there are approved mailing lists companies are supposed to use?!” Me: “No, I wasn’t aware –” Angry Homeowner: “And I am NOT ON ANY OF THEM. You know why? BECAUSE IT’S A VIOLATION OF MY RIGHTS TO BE SOLICITED. And I BETTER NOT EVER GET ANYTHING FROM [company I work for] EVER AGAIN.” Me: “I’m sorry that the postcard offends you. I am calling to let you know –“

Angry Homeowner: “YOU KNOW I LIVE IN A PRIVATE HOME AND NO ONE SHOULD HAVE MY PERSONAL ADDRESS.” Me: “I can assure you that it won’t happen again.” Angry Homeowner: “YEAH, BE SURE THAT IT DOESN’T.” And he hung up. So, in order to make sure nothing ever gets sent to him again, I am keeping a record of his name and personal information. How ironic.

