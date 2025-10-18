Busy Ex And His New Wife Constantly Request More Child Custody Time, But The Children’s Mother Has A Very Good Reason To Push Back

Imagine being divorced with kids. If your ex were hardly ever home, would you consider letting your kids go to his house more so that they could bond with their stepmom and half siblings, or would you insist that the kids stay with you when he’s not home?

In this story, one Redditor struggles with her ex’s request for more time with their kids.

Read the full story for all the details.

AITA for not agreeing to an increase in custody time at my ex’s house when he won’t be there but my children’s stepmother and half siblings will be? My ex-husband and I have been divorced for 7 years, first separated almost 9 years ago. Our kids are 10 and 9. My ex is out of town from Monday morning to Friday morning every week, due to work.

So, they’ve always worked around his busy schedule.

Because of this, our custody schedule always reflected that. He got three weekends a month and three weeks every summer when he takes time off work. We alternate holidays, assuming he’s in town for those holidays. This has been the consistent schedule since our separation.

But, then the ex remarried…and the new wife had one request.

Two-and-a-half years ago my ex remarried, and he and his wife asked if I would go to 50-50 and let his wife take care of our kids Monday through Friday while he’s out of town. I said no.

She didn’t like this at all.

I felt the kids should be with me, if they weren’t going to be with him. My ex said fine, but his wife tried to pressure me herself. She said it wasn’t fair to punish her and deny her a relationship with her new children because she married a man who takes his job seriously. I told her it was not my job to facilitate her relationship with her step-children, aka my children.

Now, this is where things get wild.

A few months after that discussion, they had a child of their own. Immediately, my ex filed for 50-50 custody, using the baby as a reason for our kids to stay with his wife every other week while he was out of town. The judge denied the request and said parenting time is for the parents, meaning me and meaning him. That was final and, because my ex admitted to a change in his schedule and reduced time at home, one of his weekends was given to me.

So, now it’s an every other weekend and the three weeks in summer schedule.

Ok, but you’ll never believe what happens next…

My ex and his wife recently had another child together, and they were told this baby would not change the mind of the judge either. So, they came to me and told me that they feel I’m unfair when I refuse to let the kids go over just to be with their stepmother and half siblings. My ex said the kids don’t want to go, and that’s a concern. He said they should want to spend time with their half siblings at a minimum, and he doesn’t really feel like they care about spending time with them.

And the truth? He’s right.

Having talked to my kids about if they’d want to go to their dad’s house more to be with her and the kids, I know he’s right.

The kids told me they don’t want to go to his house if he’s not there. My ex finds this to be a huge problem and he said the way to fix this is 50-50 with me understanding his wife should be allowed to take care of our kids in his place.

But this new wife is playing every card she can.

She told me she deserves to show her children that she loves them and doesn’t see them as less than because they’re not blood.

She told me I already destroyed their ability to have two moms by being selfish, but I could at least let them bond more with the family by allowing this.

And this mother has decided to stand strong.

I said no. I told my ex that it didn’t feel like the right decision and the courts agree. He told me I wasn’t being a good mom and instead I was putting my selfish wishes before what’s best for the kids. His wife had a mini breakdown and ranted all over the co-parenting app [the] ex and I use. AITA?

Is this new wife just trying to bond?

Should she respect that? Let’s see what Reddit thinks in the comments below.

The judge has decided, and they should listen.

