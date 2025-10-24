Car Pulls Into Loading Zone, But When The Driver Refuses To Move, The Truck Driver Pulls So Close That It Can’t Get Out

If you ever drive into a parking lot and see signs that say “no parking” or “loading zone” or something similar, do yourself a favor and don’t park there.

In this story, one couple chooses to ignore the loading zone signs, and they learn their lesson the hard way.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

We’ll be gone before you know it….. CHILL OUT I’ve had many odd jobs, and working for the “Colorado grand” has been the most, well,interesting. And yes, I work at the timeshare location I own points at; linen department. Among other odd jobs. I’m essentially a floater, filling in as needed. Not as fun as it sounds.

One couple ignored the signs.

So I’m on a smoke break and the area I’m in needs to be free of cars. Signage is up about the linen loading zone. I literally JUST lit up when Bob and Karen McKarenstein pull right in front of me, two feet from my knee, fully in the loading zone that’s about to have a truck pull in (this dude “manny” is like clockwork, he pulls his truck up for loading, takes a lunch, loads up and leaves). I quickly leap to my feet, drop my two dollar cigarette and do the double arm wave, letting them know that they can’t park here. Karen rolls down her window as sweaty Bob leans over, saying “we’ll be gone before you know it ok so stfu and chill out OKAY?!”

It’s not like they weren’t warned.

Okay. Mc time. I see manny pulling in like clockwork, I see Bob see manny, all in a panic. I see manny see me with a smile on my face looking at him. He knows what to do.

They weren’t going to make it easy for Bob to leave.

He pulls up as far as possible for loading, blocking panic Bob in as he’s trying to grumble around his ignition. I could swear Bob was talking to me, but I was told to stfu so what’s the point? I then turn and walk to the ice machine a ways a way, get a drink, and chill out. I even got my personal fan, knowing it’s a hot one. We load up, taking our time as manny eats his jimmy johns, chilling all the while.

Even Karen was mad at Bob.

This could have taken an hour plus, but we decide after twenty-five minutes, and an irate Karen unleashing her vengeance on Bob instead of us, to let them out. Bob was literally the first person I’ve seen with Sheepishness on his face. Priceless.

Well, Bob certainly learned his lesson that day, or at least, we can hope he did.

