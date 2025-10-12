Cashier Asked Customer If She Had Her Rewards Card, But The Woman Flipped Out Because The Employee Didn’t Remember Her From Her Last Shopping Trip

I’ve worked some customer-facing jobs in my day, and I remember dealing with some folks like this.

“You don’t remember me?” cries indignant, random customer. “It’s a late night on registers in my department store. The store soundtrack has looped, telling me I’ve been working for 8 hours already. I’m going through the motions of serving with slightly depleted enthusiasm. Serving customers I follow the traditional script: “How are you doing today?” “Do you have a rewards card?” “Cash or card?” “Bag?” I’m serving a woman brown hair, average height, average weight, no distinguishing features. Just another customer, definitely not a memorable encounter until… “Do you have a rewards card?”

The woman balks. “Don’t you remember me? I was here two weeks ago!” Mrs. Average cries. “You asked me if I had a rewards card!” Ah, yes, along with the thousands of customers I’ve served since. As she didn’t seem forthcoming, was I supposed to remember whether she had one or not? My brain is trying all of the possible permutations.

She’s here often = frequent shopper = has a rewards card? Sick of being asked = doesn’t want to sign up = doesn’t have a rewards card? Rewards cards are her trigger word? Maybe she appeared in one commercial and is bitter she’s not yet being recognized? I decided to remain silent and smile politely. At this point she wasn’t pulling one from her wallet so I tentatively assumed that she didn’t have one. I bag her items (don’t even bother asking about this) and proceed to the payment screen. Huffing, Mrs. Average swipes her card, enters her PIN and hits enter. As the payment is processing she pulls out a rewards card and hands it too me. Too late.

“I’m sorry, I can’t scan the card through now the payment has processed, that’s why I asked if you had one earlier.” Mrs. Average snatches her shopping from my hands, muttering about customer service these days. “I was the one who bought the pajama set and slippers last time and you asked for my rewards card and you should have remembered I had a card.” Her hysteria is palpable.

I give a half-hearted shrug and a weak “thank you for shopping with us” which was evidently not sufficient to console the woman and this perceived betrayal. I apologized to the customers behind her and they took it pretty well, even produced rewards cards without prompting.”

