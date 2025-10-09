Casino Customer Argued The Parking Fee Was Wrong, So The Parking Attendant Made A Bet And Proved Him Wrong Big Time

Some people love to gamble when they think the odds are in their favor.

But one customer’s misplaced certainty about a parking sign soon turned one parking attendant’s routine shift into comedy gold.

Tales From The Parking Lot: The Bet. So when I’m absolutely right about stuff, I tend to make wagers. Heck, when someone asks “wanna bet” and I know I’m right, I’m down for it. This happened about an hour ago. Customer pulls in—we’ll call him HyperGambler.

Immediately there’s a misunderstanding about the parking fee.

HG hands me 15 bucks. Me: It’s 25, sir. HG: No way, that sign says 15!! Me: Sir, I can assure you that it says 25. HG: No way!! It says 15!! Me: Guaranteed it says 25.

This customer falls right into a trap.

HG: Wanna bet!? Heh. Me: Absolutely! Hundred bucks says it’s 25, I’ll even comp your parking! HG then jumps out of his truck and shakes my hand, sealing the bet, right?

The customer soon discovers his mistake.

We walk down to the sign. 25 bucks. HG: Oh, dang… my bad. Me: Yeah, that’s gonna be 125, dude. HG: Seriously? It was a mistake.

Me: Bet’s a bet.

He continues to try and get out of paying.

He walks past me towards my boss, tries handing him the 25. Boss: Naaaaah brotha, bet’s a bet. Pay up or roll out. HG: You can’t be serious!? This is a rip-off! Boss and myself: You made a bet!!

He even tries and fails to get a cop on his side.

He hops back in his truck and throws it in reverse. He pulls out, even stops by the cop on the way out to proclaim our sign-switching sorcery and betting habits. Cop just laughs and tells him to stay away from the casino if he can’t pay a bet.

Looks like his pride cost him more than parking ever would!

When it comes to a casino, the house always wins — even in the parking lot.

