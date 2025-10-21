Clueless Lady Asked Armored Car Guard If He Knew Where To Locate A Random Object At A Store, But He Was Really Confused Because He Was Dressed Nothing Like A Store Employee

Imagine going to a store in your work uniform, and a customer comes up to you and asks you to help them find something. You quickly realize they must think you work at this store.

Would you offer to help, or would you simply explain that you don’t work there?

In this story, an armored car guard was in this situation, and he’s still confused by it because he was dressed nothing like a store employee.

Check out the full story.

No, employees usually aren’t armed Years ago I worked as an armored car guard and was picking up the cash deposit at a Canadian Tire location.

My partner was inside the office and I was standing outside the door and a lady came up and started asking me questions on where to locate something and I had to tell her I don’t work here.

UH OH…

I didn’t think that would have been required as most store staff do not walk around in body armor and carrying a gun. It’s Canadian after all, says so right in the name of the store.

YIKES! That’s weird!

Why would the woman assume an armored car guard worked at a store?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user has come to a conclusion.

This user knows how things are in South Africa.

This user thinks the lady shouldn’t have needed help finding what she was looking for.

This user make a good point.

That’s right! This user knows that not everyone is there to serve everyone else!

That lady needs to start paying better attention!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.