Construction Worker Was Doing His Job, But An Annoying Driver Angrily Yelled At The Worker To “Get A Job”

It’s crazy how some people really shut down their brains at times.

Imagine being at work doing your job when someone else is really annoyed by your presence.

How would you react if the insult they hurled at you really didn’t make any sense?

Would you call them out on it or just scratch your head as they leave?

In this story, one person witnessed a really odd interaction between a construction work and a driver who was in their car.

The driver was annoyed and said something that really didn’t make sense.

Check out the full story!

I witnessed an odd command I was driving in a construction area this afternoon, and a sedan with a handicap plate was in front of me at a red light.

When it turned green, the driver slowly advanced forward, where across the small intersection was a construction worker wearing a safety vest, hard hat, etc. The worker was moving a cone to allow a construction truck turn into the left lane.

UH OH…

When the car in front of me was free to advance, the worker waved him.

I had my window down, and so did the driver. I saw the driver through his rear window, turning to the worker after only moving forward a bit. He yelled, “why are you blocking me? The light was green!”

That’s INSANE!

The worker looked at him, and said something short but had a pleasant look. Then.. the driver yelled, “get a JOB!” The worker kind of spun toward me, raising his eyebrows, laughing. I waved at him and shrugged my shoulders.

YIKES! That’s a weird encounter!

Why were they so upset?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares what happened with them sometime back!

This user knows how to explain this problem!

This user thinks it is insane how some people are so dumb!

This user knows how to respond to some people!

This user shares a similar experience!

Talk about a dumb thing to say!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.