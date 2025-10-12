Convenience Store Stopped Carrying Certain Items, But An Employee At The Store Didn’t Mind That A Customer Refused To Come Back Due To The Smaller Inventory

Have you ever had a customer tell you “I’m never gonna shop here again”?

The folks who say these kinds of things actually believe that they’re insulting you, but what they’re really doing is providing you with a huge favor!

Because you never have to deal with them ever again!

And that’s what’s going on in this story.

Check out what happened!

“You just lost a great customer.” Ok then. “Thanks to upper management wanting to micromanage what’s available in the coolers we have at the convenience store I work at, we had to get rid of some drinks we usually stock.

One of the customers who’d occasionally come in noticed there weren’t the half liter sodas she normally gets and said, “You just lost a great customer.” It had been at least 2 or 3 months since I last saw here, and she’d, at most, spend about $8 of the sodas each time she was here.

Get over it!

If she has that attitude when she sees we don’t have the stock she wants, I won’t sweat the loss of a single customer when others come in more frequently and spend more.

The thing is, I sympathize with the pain of seeing the desired item not being in stock on shelves, but there’s also a grocery store not even a 2 minute drive from where I work she could’ve gone to for the soda.”

It’s funny when a customer who isn’t a very good customer calls themselves a great customer.

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This worker definitely WAS NOT sad to lose this customer forever.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.