Couple Argues About Whether Or Not To Let The Mother-In-Law In The Birthing Room, And The Midwife Takes The Wife’s Side

AITA for not letting the MIL into the birth suite? I’m a new midwife, and last week I had a young couple come in, they looked to be in their early 20s and in active labor. The woman (L) still had hours to go, and she looked visibly stressed, so I spent a lot of time comforting her and taking her through everything. She was really sweet to me, even through contractions.

Her partner (C), on the other hand, was rude and he kept snapping at me. He wasn’t giving L any support or encouragement and he was just sitting in a chair on his phone. Usually, I try to give people the benefit of the doubt because having a baby is intense and a life-changing experience.

Later on, when L was in the hardest part of labor, I was told that her MIL had arrived at the hospital and was insisting on being present for the birth. I went into the room and asked L and C if they wanted her in the room. L refused but C wanted to. They started arguing and L was clearly upset and I overheard that she said she hadn’t even known the MIL was coming and had always planned for it to just be her and him in the room.

C said he knew MIL was coming and assumed L would be fine with it because the baby was “just as much (MIL’s) as it is ours.” By that time, L was crying (all of this btw happening while she was 6-8cm dilated so in severe pain), and I was trying to comfort her and C kept insisting she was being ridiculous. I wasn’t sure what to do because I’ve never been in a situation like this yet.

I ended up not letting the MIL in because I figured that L was the one giving birth and that the MIL could still see the baby after the birth. After the birth, MIL and C yelled at me for meddling into their family business and C accused me of manipulating L into not wanting the MIL in the room. AITA?

