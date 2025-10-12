Couple Books An International Trip A Year In Advance, But One Month Before They’re Supposed To Leave, The Husband’s Boss Refuses To Give Him The Time Off

Imagine working a draining job and not taking a real vacation for several years. Then you plan an international trip and spend a whole year looking forward to it.

What would you do if your spouse wasn’t able to get the time off work for the trip?

In this story, one couple finds themselves in this situation, and they’re not sure if they should just cancel the trip. Neither one of them wants to do that though.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for my husband blaming me that he no longer has enough PTO for a trip we planned a year ago? So a bit of context. My husband and I are going on a trip next month for a week. International so we are leaving on a Sunday, a week abroad, and then coming back on a Monday. We booked this trip one year ago. Now when we booked the trip a year ago he assured me he has enough PTO. So the past few months we excitedly planned for the trip.

They really need a vacation.

Now my husband and I both work very mentally draining jobs (I’m at a hospital, he does heavy community support work with the worst situations you can imagine). We take sick time when we need to, but we both agreed to keep track of our PTO to ensure we have time for this vacation (we need it, it’s been 3 years since our last. We both need the break).

Oh, no!

Now his boss says she may not give him the time off despite him requesting it months ago. She says it’s because he only has 4 days time off by the time we go.

I called him today just to say hi (he’s been depressed the last 2 days), and then he tells me this. He’s livid, angry and blaming me for booking the trip now and says I had bad timing…and that he used all his PtO from taking random days off throughout the year. I feel guilty, but we literally booked the trip a year ago and he and I planned everything the past year to ensure it was paid off and we would be all set.

He’s considering doing something drastic.

I calmly explained that I have no control of when he takes time off, didn’t know he took those extra days. I don’t want to argue. But I feel lost. He says he might just quit his job to go on this trip, which to me is insane to do cause we both need his second income.

There is another option.

He also is considering that he wants to cancel this trip, which doesn’t seem fair to both of us. He wanted to go last week, and now because of this news he’s all ticked. I told him we can cancel and postpone it, but that set him off. I don’t know what to do to be honest.

He can only blame himself for taking too much time off.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is all the husband’s fault.

Could he take a day off unpaid?

One person suggests she reconsider this marriage.

Her husband definitely shouldn’t blame her.

They need this vacation!

