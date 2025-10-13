Couple Has Been Dating For Five Years, But The Girlfriend Wants To End The Relationship If The Boyfriend Doesn’t Propose

How long does it take to know if you want to marry someone? Some people fall in love at first sight, get married right away and it actually works.

Other people date for years and never get married.

If your boyfriend didn’t want to get married but you did, would you keep dating him or dump him?

The woman in this story has been dating her boyfriend for five years. She really wants to get married, and she’s sick of wasting her time on this guy if he’s not going to propose.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my bf if he doesn’t propose before the end of this year I will start planning my future without him? I (36f) have been with my bf (36m) for 5 years. When we started dating I expressed to him that I wanted us to grow together and was dating to marry. He said he was more slow paced with everything that he does and if we made it 5 years together he’d feel comfortable proposing. We talked about this throughout the relationship, so this was well established and we’d both agreed even though 5 years seemed a bit too long for me, I was understanding of him because his last relationship (which ended 2 years before we met), he’d bought a ring and she dumped him.

She wants to get married, but he’s still dragging his feet.

Fast forward to now, we’ve been together all these years and in that time we even had a child together, yet he still never proposed. I brought it up earlier this year how this is our 5th year together and I would really like us to take the next step forward in our commitment and get engaged by the end of the year (our anniversary). He started telling me how he doesn’t see the point and doesn’t believe in marriage anymore because it’s just a “piece of paper” and there’s no need to get the government involved. I told him that that wasn’t the point and this was about an expression of our devotion to one another and solidifying ourselves as a family. I offered we could do a different type of ceremony where we didn’t have to even involve “the government” because this is not about that to me.

She gave him an ultimatum.

He kept making excuses and I asked him where does he want to be in the next couple of years. And he said he just thinks about day to day. I told him if he doesn’t get it together and propose by the end of the year that I will have to re-evaluate his role in my life and make future plans that don’t include him since he is showing me that he doesn’t want to be included. He said I’m an AH for forcing him to propose and that he doesn’t want to. I told him that’s fine and he doesn’t have to but that I also don’t have to sit around waiting for him and wasting my time on someone who doesn’t want to grow old with me and do life together, marriage, family etc.

After five years and a child, what is he waiting for? He knew from the start that she wanted to get married. Buy a ring already!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

