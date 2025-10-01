Couple Is Trying To Serve Kids Traditional West African Foods, But His Ex Says “Cut That Out.” So They Promptly Ignore Her.

I like spicy foods, myself.

I’m not some kind of flavor warrior who’s in it for the pain, but I am the type to go for the spicy option if there’s one around, and likely just pour some hot sauce on it if there’s not.

This story is all about that heat – both in the food, and from the people in your life.

MY PATNERS EX IS TRYING TO CONTROL WHAT I FEED HER KIDS So I (F37) am engaged to (M43), and he has two kids from his previous marriage. I do not have kids, nor do I want to. We are both from West Africa, and his ex is from the Caribbean.

Obviously, they sometimes take care of the kids.

I love to have the kids over. They are 17 and 11 years old. The issue now is that the ex is saying we should stop giving them African food when they visit because they’ve been using the toilet more than usual (which is normal since our food is spicy and contains more vegetables than they are used to).

Dad says “forget about it.”

My fiancé tells me to ignore her. He says he will feed his kids the food he eats, and that it’s about time his kids become familiar with their African roots. He also says they will get used to it and that the frequent toilet visits will stop as their bodies adjust.

And it’s not as though the kids are being forced to eat this stuff.

On a side note, these kids love eating African food. Once they come over, they’re like, “Please, do you have fufu and egusi soup?” My question is: should I make more “normal” food? Maybe I should learn?

