Couple Just Bought A House, And Now The Man Wants To Save Money While The Woman Wants To Go On A Dream Vacation

Buying a home is a huge decision, and it is a quite expensive one as well.

If you just bought a home, would you want to focus on saving money for your future, or would you want to have fun and travel?

In this story, one couple disagrees about how to answer this question.

The boyfriend wants to save while the girlfriend wants to travel.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for saying no to taking my girlfriend on holiday? I(F30) have been with my partner(F28) for 4 years. We’ve had what I’ve thought is fun relationship, usually one or even two holidays a year. They’re modest, longest we’ve been away together was for 10 days to Croatia. My brother had a destination wedding, so my father paid for us both to travel and stay there.

He explains their background and how much they earn.

There’s a split in how much we earn, and our backgrounds. She grew up on a council estate, I grew up comfortable but with a deep fear of spending money. I will scrimp and save and only spend when I really need to. She spent the majority of her 20s in higher education, getting her BS and then a Masters. She’s recently had a salaried job, earing around 28k while I am on 40k (I’ve been working on a salary since 2019 vs. she’s only been on a salary since 2023). We split the bills proportionally, with me paying more as I know that it is unfair if she were to have to put in the same amount of me and not be able to save.

Buying a house is a huge financial decision.

I have always been super proactive in being able to make my finances work for me (opening a LISA, moving money to accounts with good interest rates etc, all taught by myself/ watching YouTube and reading advice on Reddit) She has been resistant to all advice I’ve tried to give her about this. At the start of this year we bought a house (I bought us a house, all my deposit and additional costs were covered by me except she paid the £200 for our survey, she did what she could and that’s amazing). I am now trying to get back the money I had previously saved on the deposit for the future, pension etc.

They are not on the same page financially.

She has decided that she wants to go on a big blow out holiday. I am open with how much money I have, and she wants me to pay for the whole thing, as ‘you have the money and you won’t miss it from your X amount of savings!’ I said that I will, I’ve just dropped a huge amount on a deposit and would like to start to get it back? I like the idea of retiring comfortably and even early if I could. She didn’t like this and thinks I’m being selfish.

He’s not sure what to do.

I just want her to take some responsibility for her finances, make better choices, and know that I’m not trying to be stingy. I’ve made so many sacrifices and gone without because I would prefer to save, but I don’t think she’s sees that. I just feel like she feels entitled to my money I have made because she’s my partner. I want us to have a nice, fun, comfortable life, and we do. But I don’t also want to waste money on ‘a trip of a lifetime’ for something where most people do it in their mid-40s when they’re in a better financial position. AITA for not taking her on this holiday?

Maybe they need to sit down and discuss a budget with a portion of their money set aside for fun and travel and a portion set aside for savings.

Then they can both get what they want with some compromise.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not the right time for an expensive vacation.

They really need to get on the same page financially.

This person sees a red flag.

I would expect her to get paid more too.

She’s crazy to think they can afford to travel right now.

