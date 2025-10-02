Coworker “Accidentally” Sent Him to the Hospital, But Be Thinks it Might Have Been Jealousy Over the Boss’s Attention

We’ve got a twisted tale of office politics that reads almost like a palace intrigue story.

There’s infatuation, power, and poisoning.

Imagine having a food allergy and a jealous coworker. It doesn’t end well.

Read on.

AITA for getting a coworker fired for “accidentally” making me have an allergic reaction? I 19M am an intern at an office and last week we had a potluck/celebrating a manager coming back from maternity leave. Well my supervisor “Mr.K” is a little creepy but not concerningly he just does weird things like he asked for my social media which I guess isn’t that strange but he comments under everything I post, buys me lunch, calling me outside of work, gives me special treatment etc. It’s made some of the other interns not like me…

“Sarah” in particular doesn’t like me I think she feels slighted because she definitely works the hardest out of all the interns but I’m given most of the praise and attention for the above reasons.

He has a food allergy.

I let everyone know I’m allergic to milk not lactose intolerant.

Guess who made cupcakes that were “dairy free” now I don’t know if she intentionally lied but she kept trying to get me to eat one of the red velvet cupcakes and I had an allergic reaction. I always keep an epi pen but I still had to go to the hospital because I was my throat and tongue swelled. Sarah acted like she was so sorry saying that she used dairy free cream cheese. Mr.K went with me to the hospital and took me home.

Then, Sarah was sacked.

I took off a few days and when I came back Sarah was fired, I only knew after I asked someone I was kind of on good terms with but I was getting the cold shoulder from everyone else. They think Sarah was fired unfairly and if it had been anyone else nothing that serious would have happened. Either way the only reason I’m happy I got her fired is because of her Mr.K now has my address, and for all we know she could have been fired for something else.

Is he wrong to be “happy’ she’s fired, or did Mr K make the right decision?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this.

It’s not his responsibility.

This is a serious offense, even if it WASN’T intentional.

Also, you need to stand your ground with the creep.

It does seem suspicious.

It sounds like an awful work environment.

