Crazy Boss Wanted Them To Postpone Their Pre-Planned Vacation So They Could Attend A Meeting, But They Refused To Comply

Some bosses will do anything to control every aspect of your life, both personal and professional.

Imagine getting approval for a vacation months in advance, but then your boss schedules a meeting during your vacation time.

Would you postpone your vacation or go on vacation and skip the meeting?

In this story, one person was in this exact situation. Here’s how they handled it.

My district manager wants me to cancel my vacation to attend a meeting.

So I requested my vacation time two months ago to avoid any problems.

We were supposed to have a stupid meeting last Saturday, but my DM decided to move it the day my vacation starts.

I have plans to go to Vegas for the weekend so I will happily not be able to attend that meet.

The DM’s request is unreasonable.

The DM comes today and tells me that I have to attend this meeting and that I should postpone my vacation to attend that meeting.

I told him it was not my fault that he decided to move the meeting up to the day my vacation starts which I put in the system 2 months ago.

He tells me that he is going to be disappointed (like i really care) if I don’t show up.

I’ve been working six day out of the week for the past 4 months you bet I’m taking my vacation!

Yeesh, or maybe not. Let’s see what the Reddit verdict was.

Most commenters called out the boss right away.



Others accused him of just wanting power.



Though some offered good advice.



And one person just vented.



Cherish your vacation time!

