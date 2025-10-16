Crazy Customer Tried To Force A Cashier To Sell His Personal Belongings, But When The Employee Refused A Routine Retail Shift Turned Chaotic

Life in retail is never dull, and unpredictable customers help keep it that way.

One crazy customer barged in, turned a normal transaction upside down, and accused the cashier of breaking fake rules.

Suddenly, the store felt less like a job and more like a circus act.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

I am in violation for not selling someone my personal property. So, I work at a convenience store that gets a lot of “interesting” people, but this guy takes the recent cake. I quit smoking last year, and did so by switching to vaping. I know, vaping, ew.

The cashier has a usually routine for storing their things.

Usually, I keep my vape in a box close to me on the register, filled with dollar chachkis that no one ever buys. That way, I always know where it is and don’t accidentally set it off in my pocket. Today, an aficionado comes in and buys some wraps, two tall boys, and a Mountain Dew.

But here’s where the misunderstanding begins.

As I’m ringing him up, he grabs my vape out of the chachkis and hands it to me, which is where our incident starts. Me: Oh, sorry, that’s my vape. Customer: It ain’t yours, it’s in the box. That means it’s for sale. Me: Sorry dude, I just put it there, it’s not actually for sale.

The customer soon begins rambling on in a rage.

Customer: That’s a violation, man. You can’t do that. If it’s in a box and marked, that means that it’s for sale, man. Otherwise, it’s a violation. You gotta sell it. Me: Sir, I’m not going to sell you my personal property, I’m sorry. Customer: Dude, that’s a violation. You’re in violation, you know that? You gotta sell that. It’s in the box, marked a dollar. If you don’t sell it, you’re in violation. Me: Okay, I’m in violation. Your total is 15 dollars.

But the customer isn’t letting this go.

CA: Wow, so you’re just gonna be in violation. Where’s your boss? I’m done talking to you. Me: I’ll get him. So I get my boss, explain what’s happening, and my boss tries to talk to him.

The customer grows even more frenzied.

During this, the man is pacing and gesturing wildly, going on about “violations.” Boss: Sir, that’s just his property, like his car keys. He doesn’t have to sell it to you. Customer: So you’re just gonna be in violation too? Dude, I’ll call the news, I don’t even give a ****, you can’t be in violation like this.

The boss suggests just bargaining with the customer to get him out of their hair, but the employee refuses.

Then my boss turns to me and asks how much it is and if I can just give it to him, and then he’ll pay me back from the register. I tell him I’ll quit before I give this guy my stuff. Boss agrees.

So the boss escalates the situation, which finally gets the crazy customer out.

Boss: Sir, it’s time for you to leave, or I’m calling the cops. Customer: I don’t even believe this, man. I’m getting you on all these violations. I’m gonna be back for the bounty, believe me. And then he left.

This customer was clearly not in his right mind.

I’m guessing the dude had some mental issues, because of his constant reference to the term “violations” and him dancing around the line like a total whackadoo. How’s your 4th been?

This customer sure made for an eventful shift.

What did Reddit think?

This story proved that maybe this wasn’t the best place to keep the vape.

This commenter had a similar experience.

Accusatory customers can rarely actually back up their wild claims.

Maybe this employee really did deserve a little heat for acting recklessly.

Nothing about the customer’s rant made sense, yet he left convinced he was right.

The cashier was just glad the bizarre showdown was finally over.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.