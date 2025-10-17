Customer Asks A Farm Owner To Move Their Market Closer To Her House So She Can Save On Parking, And They Slowly Realize She’s Actually Serious

Some people sound so absurd that everyone assumes they’re joking… Only to slowly realize they’re being serious.

This is one of those situations.

Let’s see how a retail worker dealt with it.

No ma’am we’re not gonna move the farmers market closer to your house so you can save 25 cents So I work for a farm. The owner is also the manager of the farmers’ market association in town. We do 3 markets a week, one at a local park, one on a roadside property owned by the farm, and the third one just recently was moved back into the downtown area, where there’s a lot of foot traffic. This is obviously great for all the vendors and we’re all really excited that the city is making room for us, which has been really difficult to achieve in the past. But obviously there are customers who will be crabby no matter what, right?

The location wouldn’t be convenient for everyone…

So two weeks ago, we had the opening market at the downtown site.

Things get busy and I’m trying to wait on people as fast as I can while still being friendly and chatty because everyone is curious. I look to see who the next customer is and recognize this older lady (OL) who used to come to the market frequently but whom I hadn’t seen in a while. She was the kind who didn’t really ever buy much but always wanted to suck up your time with conversation.

That was a red flag.

I greeted her, chatted to her a little, then she got a very serious expression and said “now if you’ll excuse me, I need to yell at your boss”. Oookay then. I took the next customer but kept my ear on her, obviously. When my boss is done with the person he’s waiting on, she gets his attention. OL: I’m mad at you. Boss: Uh why? OL: Because this market used to be closer to my house and now it’s not!

Maybe she was just joking around…

Honestly, my boss and I both chuckled at this because we thought she was at least half kidding. Boss: (still thinking she’s kidding around) well, everyone else is happy we moved locations. OL: (getting more irate) well, I’m not! I had to pay a quarter for parking! You need to move the market back. Boss: We didn’t get any business there. We were losing vendors because of it.

She was not kidding.

OL: I don’t CARE. It was more CONVENIENT for ME! Move it back! Boss: …No. She stormed off shortly after. The kicker is, when I got back to my car at the end of the market, I had to pay a whopping $7 total in meter fees but you didn’t hear me complaining or demanding a location change because of it!

She should count her blessings like she counts her pennies, because 25 cents for parking is not that bad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

He should have asked her that.

Yup.

Or gentleman.

Some people are so entitled.

Remember to wash your produce well at home.

Everyone would love to have their favorite places closer to them for convenience.

But that’s not how society works, lady.

