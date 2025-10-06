Customer Asks An Employee For Help Retrieving An Item, But The Employee Had Already Yelled At Her

Imagine finding out that one of your coworkers gave a customer information she shouldn’t have given the customer.

Would you be upset at the customer or the employee?

In today’s story, one employee is in this situation, and the customer seems to think the employee is mad at her.

Let’s read all the details.

She already yelled at me If you didn’t see my last post, I work at blue Swedish furniture. Most of the items you pick up yourself in our warehouse, but some things live behind our safety gates so we can run forklifts during the day. We only give out locations to customers if they can get the item on their own. Otherwise, the tag will direct them to see a coworker. So a woman comes up to me to get something from behind the gates.

The customer needed help getting an item.

Customer: I need something from bin 58 but there’s a gate blocking it off. Me: Can I ask how you have that location? C: Uhhhhhh because the lady told me that’s where it is. pulls up a picture of our scanners with the info Me: Oh. She shouldn’t have done that because you can’t go back there. What’s the article number?

She overhead the woman talking about her.

Woman reads me the number so I can put in the order for her while her husband walks up. I couldn’t hear his question but she tells him that I yelled at her. I ignore that comment in the interest of not getting into an argument. I printed off the order form and explain, as pleasantly as I can, how to pay for their item and pick it up.

The customer seemed to think the employee was mad at her.

C: starting to walk away Okay. Sorry YOUR coworker did something wrong, NOT me. Me: Well, yeah. That’s why I asked. So I would know who to talk to. I’m not sure if she was just having a bad day or if she’s always that unpleasant, but I bet she and her husband get into a lot of fights.

That customer certainly seemed to be in a bad mood over nothing. The employee handled the situation well.

