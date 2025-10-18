Customer Asks Store Employee For Directions To The Women’s Department, But The Answer Makes Her Even More Confused

Have you ever gone to a store you’ve been to a million times but you can’t find a certain department in the store?

This could happen if it’s a popular retail chain and you’ve been in other store locations but not this exact store location.

Some stores are laid out completely differently than other stores.

Perhaps that’s what happened in this story, but we’ll never really know for sure.

All we know is that an employee and a customer had a pretty baffling interaction.

Let’s read the whole story.

“But you’ve never had a downstairs” – Customer So I worked at a popular clothing store for just over a couple of years and had my fair share of crazy customers. But when people ask me what’s the weirdest thing I had to deal with, this comes to mind first. I was upstairs in the children’s section walking out of the stockroom and heading to the elevator when a lady stopped me half way.

She had a question.

She goes “excuse me, where is your women’s section?” So I replied “it’s downstairs”. She looks at me all confused and perplexed, she says “but you don’t have a downstairs”… I wasn’t sure what to say at that point, this argument was taking place literally 5 feet away from the escalator. So I pointed to said escalated and said “yea it’s just that way”.

She was clearly confused.

She turns around, looks at the escalator, then looks back at me and says “but you’ve never had a downstairs”. At this point she looks a mixture of confused and irritated and is talking to me as if I’m stupid. I REALLY didn’t know what to say at this point, so I paused for a couple seconds before replying “…well we do now?”. She stares at me for like 3 seconds before turning around and getting on the escalator that would take her to this mythical land of downstairs. And I just stood there for the next ten seconds wondering what the hell just happened.

I wonder if the lady had some sort of mental illness or if she was perhaps thinking of a different store. Either way, the employee seemed to handle it well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good question.

Maybe she meant something else.

Here’s a sci-fi explanation.

This is a possibility.

This person had the opposite situation.

At least she didn’t get angry about it.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.