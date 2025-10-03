Customer Comes In Every Thursday And Wants To Order Hot Foods From The Deli, But The Deli Has Been Closed On Thursdays For Two Years

Sometimes there are services in grocery stores that aren’t open the same hours as the entire store. Take an in-store Starbucks, for example. Or perhaps a deli or bakery.

If you were a regular customer at this store, you’d think you’d learn the store hours and the hours for these other services after while.

In today’s story, the deli has been closed on Thursdays for 2 years, but does that stop regular customers from trying to order food from the deli on Thursdays?

You guessed it. The answer is no.

Let’s see why the store employee is so concerned about some of these customers.

Customers don’t read signs So I’ve been experimenting lately with my customers as test subjects. I have 10 regulars I remember by face and name. They like to tell me their life story. One in particular, Emily is very forgetful. Emily is very young she has no memory problems or at least, I pray she doesn’t.

Emily keeps making the same mistake over and over again.

Emily likes to come in on Thursdays and order from our deli. The issue is, our Deli is closed on Thursdays and has always been closed on Thursdays for the past 2 years. Emily has been a regular for 2 years. Now Emily is a very hungry person 😋 so she wrote a review of our store and rated it 1 star for never serving her food and having no signs to let her know that we don’t open the deli on Thursdays.

Emily asks the same question every Thursday.

I’m beginning to worry for Emily because For 2 years now, every Thursday Emily will come and ask me why we don’t serve hot food on Thursday. And I have always told her “Our workers deserve a rest day and we spend that day doing maintainence, restocking, and other such work”. Sometimes, Emily asks me why I don’t cook if the other workers are off or is it because I can’t cook. I chose not reply but in my mind I’m thinking “Well, why don’t you cook for yourself Emily, can you not cook?”

There is a sign.

So one particular thing in Emily’s review was that we have no sign or schedule for our deli shop. But I have security proof that on that day Emily came in before she rated our store 1 star, there was a sign up that said “Hello, we will not be serving hot food or drinks until September 19, thank you for your understanding.” I am greatly appalled that Emily is not the only one who can not read that sign because on that particular day, 50% of my customers came to the deli corner and asked for Drinks, and Hot food.

Another customer can’t seem to read the sign either.

Dan another regular even asked me “Can I get the Fried Noodles.” And when I told him we did not serve hot food that day he than said “Oh okay, can I get the fried pork than?” I also worry for Dan. Dan does not seem to think Fried Pork is hot food 😋

By now, Emily should really know that they don’t serve hot foods on Thursdays. I worry for her too.

