Customer Dumped Coffee On The Ground In A Parking Lot, And A Woman Got Mad At Them About It

by Matthew Gilligan

One time many years ago, a good friend of mine got really mad at me after I dumped the ice from my drink on a street on a warm day.

We’re talking FURIOUS.

He called what I did littering, and I said that they were only ice cubes and they’d melt in about 30 seconds.

But enough about me!

Check out what this person did and see if you think they were out of line.

AITA for dumping coffee in a parking lot?

“I was in my car in a small retail parking lot in town.

I wanted my cup holder for my water and no longer wanted my iced coffee (it was full if that matters) so I wanted to throw it away in the garbage can but without all the liquid inside so I dumped the liquid on the ground and threw away the cup in the can.

It looks like they offended someone…

All my windows were open and a woman came up on my other side saying “real nice” with a dirty look.

I didn’t even understand why she said that and asked what I did.

She said “spilled your drink all over the ground. Someone could step in that.”

I just said “ok whoops” and drove away.

I don’t think ice coffee is even sticky, right?

AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual said they acted like an *******.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

That lady sounds like the definition of a KAREN.

