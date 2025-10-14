Customer Gets Stuck In Parking Lot, But When An Employee Comes To Help, It’s Pretty Obvious How The Situation Happened

Imagine parking your car in a parking lot where you have to take a ticket and pay before leaving in order for the gate to open and let you out.

Now imagine working for a company with a parking lot like this, and a customer claims the gate closed on her even though she paid.

How would you handle this situation?

In this story, one employee finds themselves in this exact situation. Let’s see how the story plays out.

Tales from the Parking Lot: The elevator option. Hello all! Tonight I have a tale for you. One that kind of makes my brain hurt. So here I am sitting in my office, for those of you who haven’t read my stories before I work at a parking facility, nothing’s going on today so I get to hang out indoors and wait for people to ask for help if needed. But, sometimes we get one or two people who just don’t understand how things work.

This was one of those days.

I’m sitting at my desk and my phone rings, it’s the elevator people. I assume somebodies stuck because of the cold so I go ahead and answer it. Me: Please tell me the elevators aren’t busted. Elevator Tech: Nope, all good. But you have a customer lost in your garage and she can’t get out. Me: Er.. So she called you guys? ET: Yeah, have fun!

It took awhile to find the woman.

Dang it. So I toss my hoodie on and look outside, nobody at this gate. Walk towards the back, nobody here either. I walk downstairs, there’s a car parked in the lane and an woman is frantic on her phone. As I’m walking up I hear this: Lady: Oh, nevermind! Someones coming, sorry no need to send the police. What?

The woman was really rude and upset.

Me: Uh.. Are you o– Her: Jesus! I’ve been here for almost a half hour waiting for you idiots to open this gate!! Me: Ok, well I– Her: I paid, I put the damn ticket in and the gate closed! Riiight.. Doubt it.

The employee had a question.

Me: Maam, how long did you sit here before the gate closed? Her: huffs I put my ticket in, then I answered my phone and the gate closed. Bingo! Me: Maam, Theres a fifteen minute delay on the gate. It takes 15 minutes from the time you insert your ticket, for the gate to close automatically. Her: DO I LOOK LIKE AN IDIOT!? (Yes.) I ANSWERED MY PHONE AND—

The employee cut her off with another question.

Me: Maam, how did you get ahold of the elevator people? Her: I couldn’t find anyone so I hit the emergency button in there! Me: Why didn’t you hit the help button on the machine? Her: What help button!?

The woman still didn’t get it.

I sarcastically take my index finger like I was showing a child something then I then hit the button, and walk away. She’s shouting from her car: “Where the hell do you think you’re going!?” I shout back as the machine dials my phone and say “Waaaait for it!” to which I answer, dial the code to open the gate. Wallah! Magic! She shouts back that I am a jerk and I’ll be fired tomorrow. Good times!

It was clearly a bad idea to take a phone call before driving through the gate. It’s not going to stay open forever!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, it seems like this is what happened.

LOL!

This would’ve been a good comeback!

Obviously employees should be mind readers!

It definitely can make your brain hurt trying to understand what some people are thinking.

That was not the right place to take a phone call.

