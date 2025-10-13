Customer Had To Pay For A Large Order With Multiple Credit Cards, But The Auto Parts Store Employee Was Patient With Him

Imagine working at a retail store when a customer places a large order.

If the customer’s credit card was declined for potential fraud, would you be patient with the customer while they found another rather unusual way to pay, or would you insist that they call the credit card company to clear up the situation?

The employee in this story deals with a frustrating customer who places large orders and has trouble putting it all on one credit card.

Check out all the details.

The longest payment process ever. “I help run the family shop. We sell truck parts, usually to other businesses and fleets, but we get plenty of owner walk-ins in our store. Considering the limited space, we offer special orders for things we don’t have room to carry in store or larger than normal quantities.

This guy sounds like trouble…

Enter this particular customer. Relatively new to us, but he got referred to by another customer. He’s always been kind of rude. Any time this guy has called I don’t think he’s ended a phone call with a thank you or good-bye. Just hangs up. Tends to tell you things but not listen well. Easily annoyed at any delay or issue, but he honestly hasn’t caused a major problem and he tends to make big orders. We all just get annoyed when we deal with him. So now comes the biggest order he has done by far and most of it are things we have to special order. The guy gives us a card over the phone. Declined. Says to call their bank.

Sure, no problem.

Nothing strange about that. Often big purchases, especially if they have never made a purchase anywhere close to this amount before, get flagged for fraud. We tell him to call his bank and they should let the next try through if he tells them to approve it. Instead, he gives us another card. Insufficient funds. Tries for a lower amount, $500 goes through. Tells us he’ll call us back after he calls the bank. Hours later, another $500 and a couple of cards not going through and says he’ll call tomorrow. Tomorrow rolls around, $1,000 goes through. He seems happy and tells me to run the same card for $2,000 this time. I knew it would flag it as fraud and warned him but he says go on and of course it says call the bank. The next card doesn’t work and we go on to the next day.

Well, that took a while!

He takes maybe 4 days total like this where he tries a lower amount and then a bigger one to pay it all, but it’s paid in full at the end. After the last charge goes through, we tell him we’ll have it on Monday because its now Friday and we can’t get parts on the weekend. He’s annoyed about it taking so long and again hangs up without saying goodbye. We recognize his number now and we play rock paper scissors to see who gets to deal with him.”

The customer really should’ve just called the bank.

