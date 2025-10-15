Customer Lost His Cool Over A Liquor Store’s Organization, But The Employee Stayed Neutral And Refused To Give Him A Reaction Until He Wore Himself Out

Some customers seem to thrive on making a scene over the smallest inconveniences.

One man took that to a whole new level when he stormed into a liquor store and launched into the exact same rant he’d already given the employee weeks before.

But when the employee refused to give him a reaction, it only made him madder!

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Guy furious our store isn’t in alphabetical order I work at a big chain liquor store. It’s huge—last I heard we sold about 30,000 different products. We sort by liquor and variety obviously, but once you get to, for example, the Chardonnay aisle, it goes by price.

Soon a customer came in that this employee was unfortunately already familiar with.

A man came in who I didn’t recognize until he started speaking. He proceeded to have a nearly identical conversation with me to the last time he was here. He asks for a certain type of wine. I say I’ll look it up for him.

But this customer has a very particular gripe about the store.

He asks if the products are ordered alphabetically (something he must have worked out by the time he’s wandering around and asking for assistance). He makes a big production of sighing, rolling his eyes, and saying, “That’s ssssssstuuupid!!!” very emphatically.

Now this employee is used to inconsequential complaints, so they’ve developed a thick skin.

I spent years working at an independent grocery store where the prices were pretty expensive. I got so used to people saying stuff like, “This is bloody ridiculous!!! I can get this for half the price at [big chain]!!!”

I developed a personal policy of not giving an inch.

I’m not talking about people politely inquiring or criticizing, by the way. I’m talking about people who need me to know that they’re super angry about things outside of my control.

So they decide to just let this customer tire himself out, which only makes him madder.

So when he’s repeating, “It’s stupid!!!” I calmly say, “Oh, okay,” and continue to search for his product. Obviously this is not the reaction he wants, so he keeps going: “It’s stupid!!! Why would they do that!!!” Eventually I say, still calm, “Oh, I think you told me that last time.” He says, “Then why didn’t you change it!!!!”

The employee continues to tolerate this customer’s complaints.

I tell him it’s not up to me (lol), the same thing I said last time. He tells me can I pass on a message. I say I did, but unfortunately I don’t think it will change anything as these chains all follow the same layout. Of course I didn’t. My boss would just stare at me if I took him aside to tell him a customer said the store was stupid and asked us to change it, lol.

They pretty much say whatever the customer wants to hear to get him out faster.

He asked when the store manager was in next, and he said he’d come talk to him. I can’t imagine wasting your life like that. Sir, if you are out there, I can’t possibly express how little I care what things you find stupid.

Customers tend to overestimate just how much the average retail worker truly cares about their opinions.

What did Reddit think?

Don’t customers understand that many retail employee’s first order of business would be to give themselves more money and/or more status?

No one is making these customers buy anything.

It’s possible this customer was just confused?

When in doubt, this retail worker could always just resort to mind games.

This retail worker seems to have cracked the code on dealing with difficult customers.

You can’t boss around an employee who doesn’t really care.

